Last Chance To Vote For The BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards; Greenville's THE PRODUCERS Leads Best Musical!

This is the last chance to vote for the 2021 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for South Carolina:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Alec Vargas - MAMMA MIA - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 38%

Jamal Edwards - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Hilton Head Christian Academy 17%

Jack Lafferty - NOISES OFF! - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 10%

Kimberlee Ferreira - THE PRODUCERS - Greenville Theatre 9%

Thelma Cope - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Mill Town Players 9%

Grayson Anthony - MAMMA MIA! THE MUSICAL - Market Theatre, Anderson 6%

Loren Clark - MERRY AND BRIGHT - Centre Stage 4%

Kimberlee Ferreira - FREAKY FRIDAY THE MUSICAL - Mauldin Cultural Center 4%

Joy Alexander - 42ND STREET - Town Theatre 3%

Michael McCrary - THE PRODUCERS - Greenville Theatre 1%

Candice Bryant - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - SC Repertory Theatre 0%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Patti Maurer - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 32%

Melanie Green - NOISES OFF - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 24%

Thomas Brooks - THE PRODUCERS - Greenville Theatre 10%

Sarah Greene - MAMMA MIA! THE MUSICAL - Market Theatre, Anderson 6%

Kelsey Crews - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Mill Town Players 6%

Jessica Johnson - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Anderson University 4%

Sissy Beck - THE RED VELVET CAKE WAR - Mill Town Players 4%

Kim Granner - GLOW TALES - SC Children's Theatre 3%

Kathy McGill - HELLO, DOLLY! - Southeastern Summer Theatre 3%

Janet Kile - 42ND STREET - Town Theatre 2%

Samantha Jemmot - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - SC Repertory Theatre 2%

Elizabeth Gray - SHBOOM LIFE,S ADREAM - Spartanburg Little Theatre 2%

Billy Bishop - CINDERELLA - Town Theatre 0%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Casey Colgan - MAMMA MIA! - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 47%

Max Quinlan - THE PRODUCERS - Greenville Theatre 15%

Michelle McElroy Cox - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Hilton Head Christian Academy 15%

Derick A. Pindroh - BYE, BYE, BIRDIE - Foothills Playhouse 9%

Tim St. Clair II - FREAKY FRIDAY THE MUSICAL - Mauldin Cultural Center 5%

Dalton Cole - MAMMA MIA! - Market Theatre, Anderson 3%

David Swicegood - 42ND STREET - Town Theatre 2%

Joe Barros - CRAZY FOR YOU - Southeastern Summer Theatre 2%

David Sollish - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Anderson University 1%

Jacob Brent - HELLO, DOLLY! - Southeastern Summer Theatre 1%

Mark York - PHANTOM IN THE PARK - SC Repertory Theatre 1%

Jamie Harrington - CINDERELLA - Town Theatre 0%

David Sollish - XANADU - Anderson University 0

Best Direction Of A Play

Whitaker Gannon - RED - Arts Center of Coastal 38%

Patti Maurer - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 25%

Myra Greene - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Mill town ayers 9%

Brad DePlanche - NOISES OFF - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 8%

Suzanne McCalla - DIXIE SWIM CLUB - Greenville Theatre 5%

Derick A. Pindroh - THE GAME'S AFOOT - Foothills Playhouse 4%

Maurice Reed - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - Foothills Playhouse 3%

Christopher Rose - THE GUYS - Centre Stage 2%

Will Ragland - RED VELVET CAKE WAR - Mill Town Players 2%

Abigail McNeely - THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Trustus Theatre 2%

Drew Kenyon - TWELFTH NIGHT - Mauldin Cultural Center 2%

John Fagan - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - SC Repertory Theatre 1%

Kasie Marie Granner and Mia Phillips? - GLOW TALES - SC Children's Theatre 1%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Patti Maurer - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 69%

Christopher Rose - NIGHT MOTHER - Centre Stage 13%

John Fagan - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - South Carolina Repertory Theatre 7%

Jay Briggs - FIRE IN THE GARDEN - The Warehouse Theatre 3%

John Fagan - APPLES IN WINTER - 2021 3%

Shelley Butler - THE 1' FROM LONG STORY SHORT - The Warehouse Theatre 3%

Kerrie Seymour - HOPE' FROM LONG STORY SHORT - The Warehouse Theatre 2%

Ahsha Daniels - WAS HERE' FROM LONG STORY SHORT - The Warehouse Theatre 1%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Whitaker Gannon - CHIPANDGUS - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 41%

Keelan Hanna and Christian Perry - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 27%

James Berry - EMMA JV - Hilton Head Christian Academy 12%

Collins White - NIGHT MOTHER - Centre Stage 8%

Christian Perry - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 7%

Abigail McNeely - FEST24: HOMECOMING - Trustus Theatre 5%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brian Riley - RED - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 36%

John Dowbiggin - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 30%

Cory Granner - THE PRODUCERS - Greenville Theatre 12%

Tony Penna - THE RED VELVET CAKE WAR - Mill Town Players, Pelzer 10%

Cory Granner - GLOW TALES - SC Children's Theatre 6%

Danny Harrington - CINDERELLA - Town Theatre 4%

Christian Specht - CRAZY FOR YOU! - Southeastern Summer Theatre 3%

Best Musical

THE PRODUCERS - Greenville Theatre 41%

BYE, BYE, BIRDIE - Foothills Playhouse 20%

CRAZY FOR YOU - Southeastern Summer Theatre 13%

FREAKY FRIDAY THE MUSICAL - Mauldin Cultural Center 8%

CINDERELLA - Town Theatre 7%

XANADU - Anderson University 5%

PHANTOM IN THE PARK - SC Repertory Theatre 4%

Best Performer In A Musical

Meredith Inglesby - MAMMA MIA - Arts Center of Carolina 41%

Caden Becker - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Hilton Head Christian Academy 18%

Carter Allen - THE PRODUCERS - Greenville Theatre 8%

Joel Dupont - BYE, BYE, BIRDIE - Foothills Playhouse 8%

Neel Patrick Edwards - THE PRODUCERS - Greenville Theatre 5%

Becca Payne - MAMMA MIA! THE MUSICAL - Market Theatre, Anderson 4%

Alyson Burrell - FREAKY FRIDAY - Mauldin Theatre 3%

Shannon Scruggs - ALWAYS PATSY CLINE - Town Theatre 3%

Elizabeth Mandell - CRAZY FOR YOU - Southeastern Summer Theatre 2%

Griffin Lewis - PHANTOM IN THE PARK - SC Repertory Theatre 1%

Jon Kilpatrick - THE PRODUCERS - Greenville Theatre 1%

Rebekah Frampton - FREAKY FRIDAY THE MUSICAL - Mauldin Cultural Center 1%

Shea Grande - HELLO, DOLLY! - Southeastern Summer Theatre 1%

Bekah Frampton - FREAKY FRIDAY - Mauldin Theatre 1%

Greyson Taylor - CRAZY FOR YOU - Southeastern Summer Theatre 1%

Katrina Garvin - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL - Trustus Theatre 1%

Grace Sawicki - 42ND STREET - Town Theatre 0%

Michelle McConnell - PHANTOM IN THE PARK - SC Repertory Theatre 0%

Sophie Snider - CRAZY FOR YOU - Southeastern Summer Theatre 0%

Duane McDevitt - PHANTOM IN THE PARK - SC Repertory Theatre 0

Maya Fanning - CINDERELLA - Town Theatre 0

Sean MacLaughlin - PHANTOM IN THE PARK - SC Repertory Theatre 0

Best Performer In A Play

Trey Middleton - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 21%

Kurt Rhoads - RED - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 19%

Kaylee Verble - NOISES OFF - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 13%

Jared Reuben - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 8%

Derick A. Pindroh - THE GAME'S AFOOT - Foothills Playhouse 7%

Mary Nickles - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Mill Town Players 4%

Melissa Sturgis - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Mill Town Players 4%

Jack Lafferty - NOISES OFF - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 3%

Nancy Burkard - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Mill Town Players 3%

Beth Martin - THE GUYS - Centre Stage 3%

Beth Munson - THE DIXIE SWIM CLUB - Greenville Theatre 2%

Kelly Wallace - DIXIE SWIM CLUB - Greenville Theatre 2%

Russell Garrett - NOISES OFF - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 2%

Janice Curtis - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Mill Town Players 2%

David Sollish - TWELFTH NIGHT - Mauldin Cultural Center 1%

Jamie Jones - NOISES OFF - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 1%

Reed Halvorson - THE GUYS - Centre Stage 1%

Beth Price - DIXIE SWIM CLUB - Greenville Theatre 1%

Dave LaPage - MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - 2021 1%

Jaimie Malphrus - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - SC Repertory Theatre 1%

Rod McClendon - RED VELVET CAKE WAR - Mill Town Players 1%

Adam Jones - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - SC Repertory Theatre 0%

Andrew Bryant - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - SC Repertory Theatre 0%

Brittany Hammock - THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Trustus Theatre 0%

Clint Poston - THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Trustus Theatre 0%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Wesley Hudson - MERRY AND BRIGHT - Centre Stage 54%

Latreshia Lilly - MERRY AND BRIGHT - Centre Stage 46%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Trey Middleton - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 37%

Christopher Patrick Mullen - CHIPANDGUS - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 20%

Jared Reuben - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 9%

John Ahlin - CHIPANDGUS - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 8%

Phyllis Henderson - NIGHT MOTHER - Centre Stage 5%

Elly Robinson - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 4%

Anna Robards - APPLES IN WINTER - 2021 3%

Jack Gigante - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 3%

Lisa Sain Odom - NIGHT MOTHER - Centre Stage 3%

Aaron Brakefield - FIRE IN THE GARDEN - The Warehouse Theatre 2%

Thomas Azar - THIS IS DEREK' FROM LONG STORY SHORT - The Warehouse Theatre 2%

Jason D Johnson - SHOOTS' FROM LONG STORY SHORT - The Warehouse Theatre 2%

Matt Reece - GERMS' FROM LONG STORY SHORT - The Warehouse Theatre 1%

Best Play

RED - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 40%

NOISES OFF! - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 21%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Mill Town Players 15%

BYE, BYE, BIRDIE - Foothills Playhouse 9%

THE DIXIE SWIM CLUB - Greenville Theatre 5%

DIXIE SWIM CLUB - Greenville Theatre 3%

THE GAME'S AFOOT - Foothills Playhouse 3%

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Trustus Theatre 2%

THE RED VELVET CAKE WAR - Mill Town Players 2%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

NOISES OFF! - Arts Center the f Coastal Carolina 39%

THE PRODUCERS - Greenville Theatre 23%

CRAZY FOR YOU - Southeastern Summer Theatre 12%

BYE, BYE, BIRDIE - Foothills Playhouse 11%

ALWAYS PATSY CLINE - Town Theatre 5%

THE GAME'S AFOOT - Foothills Playhouse 5%

GLOW TALES - SC Children's Theatre 3%

CINDERELLA - Town Theatre 2%

LADY DAY LIVE AT EMERSONS BAR - Trustus Theatre 1%

PHANTOM IN THE PARK - SC Repertory Theatre 1%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nichole Nelson - RED - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 27%

Alex Roberts - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 20%

Gail Luna/Brian Riley - MAMMA MIA - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 19%

Abby Brown - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Mill Town Players 11%

Kim Granner (posthumously) - GLOW TALES - SC Children's Theatre 9%

Suzanne McCalla - THE PRODUCERS - Greenville Theatre 5%

Will Ragland - RED VELVET CAKE WAR - Mill Town Players 4%

Danny Harrington - THE LION KING JR. - Theatre 3%

Matthew Imhoff - CRAZY FOR YOU - Southeastern Summer Theatre 2%

John Fagan - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - SC Repertory Theatre 1%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Marlo Griffith - RED - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 63%

Cory Granner - THE PRODUCERS - Greenville Theatre 28%

Cory Granner - GLOW TALES - SC Children's Theatre 10%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

FALL SPECTACULAR! - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 47%

VOICES OF EL SHADDAI - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 38%

BROADWAY: LIMITED EXPOSURE - Theatre 8%

THE MOTHERS: SWIPE LEFT - Trustus Theatre 7%

Best Streaming Play

RED - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 55%

CHIPANDGUS - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 23%

LONG STORY SHORT - The Warehouse Theatre 9%

FIRE IN THE GARDEN - The Warehouse Theatre 7%

APPLES IN WINTER - Centre Stage 5%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Peter Simon Hilton - MAMMA MIA - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 53%

Mitchell Smith - THE PRODUCERS - Greenville Theatre 15%

Jamie Ann Walters - THE PRODUCERS - Greenville Theatre 10%

Matthew Davey - BIG FISH - May River Theatre 9%

Jonathan Kilpatrick - THE PRODUCERS - Greenville Theatre 5%

Charlie Steiner - HELLO, DOLLY! - Southeastern Summer Theatre 3%

Jackson Perry - HELLO, DOLLY! - Southeastern Summer Theatre 3%

Mary Katherine McNamara - PHANTOM IN THE PARK - SC Repertory Theatre 2%

Evan Harris - THE PRODUCERS - Greenville Theatre 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Re Roach - RED - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 27%

Thelma Cope - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Mill Town Players 16%

Cassie Cohen - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 12%

Hayes Wilkinson - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 8%

John Ahlin - NOISES OFF - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 8%

Kristi Parker Byers - THE DIXIE SWIM CLUB - Greenville Theatre 7%

Jack Gigante - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 5%

Anthony Zayneh - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 4%

Rod McClendon - THE RED VELVET CAKE WAR - Mill Town Players 4%

Dave LaPage - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - SC Repertory Theatre 2%

Brian Reeder - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - SC Repertory Theatre 2%

Jamie Malphrus - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - SC Repertory Theatre 1%

Townsend Reynolds - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - SC Repertory Theatre 1%

Leo Nedkov - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 1%

Jesse Winner - THE RED VELVET CAKE WAR - Mill Town Players, Pelzer 0%

Kimilee Bryant - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - SC Repertory Theatre 0%

Richard Beveridge - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - SC Repertory Theatre 0%

John Genova - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - SC Repertory Theatre 0

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Cassie Cohen - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 40%

Hayes Wilkinson - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 36%

Anthony Zayneh - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 13%

Leo Nedkov - CLUE - Hilton Head Preparatory School Main Street Theatre 12%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTMAN COUNTY SPELLING BEE - The Warehouse Theatre 45%

HEDWIG.... - Warehouse 30%

SPELLING BEE... - Warehouse 26%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Arts Center of Coastal Carolina 62%

A FLEA IN HER EAR - Greenville Theatre 9%

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - The Warehouse Theatre 9%

THE WOLVES - The Warehouse Theatre 9%

CHOIR BOY - Proud Mary Theatre 5%

APPROPRIATE - The Warehouse Theatre 3%

THE LOTUS PARADOX - The Warehouse Theatre 3%