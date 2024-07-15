BWW Q&A: Laura Nicholas on BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL at Centre Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Founded in 1983, Centre Stage is a year-round, 285-seat regional theater offering a wide range of entertainment within easy walking distance of historic Falls Park and the many shops and restaurants that line downtown Greenville's Main Street corridor. Augmenting its subscription season of music, comedy, and drama, the theater also hosts art exhibitions and other special events inside the performace facility noted for its unique configuration, comfort and intimacy.

Centre Stage is the first regional theatre in the Upstate of South Carolina to produce BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL with a local cast. Featuring the music of Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann, and Cynthia Weil, with Book by Douglas McGrath, this show tells the remarkable true story of one of the greatest songwriters of our time.

Laura Nicholas holds a B.A. and M.A. in Theatre Arts and an M.F.A. in Directing from Baylor University. Her backround includes theatrical design and direction as well as stage management, vocal performance and theory. Prior to stepping into her current leadership role at Centre Stage, she served on staff at the theatre as the Associate Artistic Director. Under her leadership over the past four years, the theatre has seen many regional and world premieres as well as an artistic shift toward local artistry and excellence in programming for the Upstate's only professional thrust stage. Laura holds numerous production credits in a wide range of material including musicals, comedies, dramas, and concert revue shows. Other professional experience includes a decade of customer service and management roles, as well as five years of teaching Theatre Appreciation, Stage Management, Public Speaking, and Acting at the University level.

Why did you decide to produce this show?

The story of Carole King is so relatable and her music is infectious. You can hear her passion and artistry in every note. We were thrilled to be the first regional theatre in the Upstate to receive the rights to do this show. It's definitely a show and story we know our audience members will love!

Why is this production unique?

Any show produced at Centre Stage is unique because we are one of very few (if not the only) regional thrust stage in South Carolina. Each show has to be carefully envisioned for our space to give the audience an intimate and unique experience. BEAUTIFUL is no exception!

What type of shows does Centre Stage specialize in?

Centre Stage produces a variety of genres and types of shows throughout the year, but we specialize in newer, more modern musicals and plays. We also produce a brand new play every year as part of our Annual New Play Festival.

What else is coming up in Centre Stage's season?

Next up is our Fringe Festival this September and October! We'll be offering three shows in the Fringe Festival: ART by Yasmina Reza, ...AND GETTING CAUGHT IN THE RAIN by Ashley Wettlin (our 20th Annual New Play Festival winner), and NEXT TO NORMAL with book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt. Our Mainstage season will start in December with the utterly delightful holiday show, WINTER WONDERETTES!

How can our readers get tickets to see BEAUTIFUL at Centre Stage?

"Winter, Spring, Summer, or Fall...all you have to do is call..." But seriously, call the box office at (864) 233-6733, swing by in person during box office hours (Tues-Fri @ 2-5pm), or visit our website at centrestage.org.

Why must audiences come and see Beautiful?

Audiences will leave the theatre not only excited by the music, but also inspired by the incredible true story of an "ordinary girl" turned legend over the course of a decade! As always, we produce locally and hire all local talent. This show is sure to be an incredibly unique experience. Don't miss it!

