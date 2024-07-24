An Afternoon With Stephen Colbert and Evie McGee Colbert Comes to the Charleston Gaillard Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Charleston Gaillard Center and Buxton Books have announced An Afternoon with Stephen Colbert and Evie McGee Colbert. On September 22, 2024, at 2pm, Stephen and Evie Colbert invite you to the Gaillard Center as they share a glimpse of food and fun from their new cookbook Does This Taste Funny? (in conversation with a special guest, to be announced).

As Evie and Stephen explain it, Does This Taste Funny? had its beginnings in the Covid lockdown. “We were all stuck together and couldn't go out, so we cooked. We had all three kids back under one roof for the first time in a long time, and we had dinner each night as a family. Cooking together became a major source of entertainment.”

Sharing Stephen and Evie's favorite recipes from their South Carolina home kitchen, this book offers everything from Party Food, to Seafood, to Poultry and Meat, to Desserts, to Drinks, all tied together with playful dialogue between Stephen and Evie and gorgeous shots of their food, family, and home.

Stephen Colbert and Evie McGee both grew up in Charleston, South Carolina, but somehow didn't meet until their mid-twenties and decided to get married and have a family.

They are the founders of Spartina Industries, a production company with a first-look deal at CBS Studios. Spartina has produced several projects including Derek DelGaudio's In & Of Itself on Hulu, PICKLED on CBS, and most recently debuted the new CBS 12:30am hour, After Midnight starring Taylor Tomlinson. Spartina is also currently developing several projects, most notably a series adaptation of The Chronicles of Amber by Roger Zelazny.

