Myrtle Beach Will Get New $22.3 Million Theater in Downtown Revitalization Effort

The Sun News reports that The City of Myrtle Beach is embarking on a transformative project with the construction of a new $22.3 million theater, set to become the centerpiece of the city's Arts & Innovation District. This ambitious initiative involves the gut renovation of three historical buildings in downtown Myrtle Beach, culminating in a state-of-the-art 300-seat theater. The project is a collaborative effort between the city and Coastal Carolina University (CCU), with the university managing the theater's operations post-construction.

Mayor Brenda Bethune emphasized the importance of this project, describing it as "human infrastructure" that will benefit residents, businesses, and future community members. "This is an investment in our community, for our residents, for our businesses, and will also help us to attract the right people that want to live and work in Myrtle Beach," she said. "Bringing this back to life is just a passion to me."

The theater will occupy the sites of the former Helen Mates Dress Shop, J&J Drugs, and Broadway Theater buildings, which will be combined into a single large complex. The land, currently owned by the Myrtle Beach Downtown Redevelopment Corporation, will undergo a significant transformation. According to city spokeswoman Meredith Denari, construction is expected to be completed by summer 2026.

Monteith Construction, a general contracting firm based in Wilmington, North Carolina, has been awarded the construction contract. Project manager Christopher Edwards assured that both the budget and timeline are on track, with interior demolition and abatement work set to begin on August 5th. "We have a set budget under contract with the City of Myrtle Beach and no changes, no issues with it," he said.

The new theater is designed to serve both the university and the broader community. The lease agreement includes 150 days of use for CCU's plays and performances, 100 days for third-party events managed by CCU, and 30 days reserved for city events. This arrangement ensures that the theater will be a vibrant cultural hub, accessible to various groups and events throughout the year.

Historic preservation plays a significant role in the renovation process. The design team plans to restore original features of the Helen Mates Dress Shop, including shelving, cabinetry, front doors, lighting, and parts of the staircase. These efforts will enable the project to receive $4.9 million in historical and abandoned building tax credits, contributing to the overall funding.

The theater project is part of a broader vision to revitalize Myrtle Beach's downtown area. Mayor Bethune and other city officials believe that this development will attract new residents and businesses, fostering a vibrant and thriving community. The official groundbreaking ceremony took place recently, marking the beginning of a new chapter for Myrtle Beach's downtown area.

