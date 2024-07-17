Watcher Entertainment: GHOST FILES LIVE! Comes to The Charleston Gaillard Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Charleston Gaillard Center has announced Watcher Entertainment: Ghost Files Live! on Friday, September 27. Experience the thrill of ghost hunting with the Ghoul Boys at a special screening of a never-before-seen episode of Ghost Files! Join hosts Ryan Bergara and Shane Madej after the screening for exclusive behind the scenes stories, a little Too ManySpirits, an audience Q&A, and even a live ghost hunting demonstration!

Tickets on sale Friday, July 19, at 11:00 am EST at gaillardcenter.org. Gaillard Center Members receive presale access! To learn more about our Membership program, please contact our Advancement Office at info@gaillardfoundation.org or (843) 718-1578.

Ryan Bergara and Shane Madej are the dynamic duo behind Ghost Files, Watcher Entertainment's hit paranormal investigation show. In each episode, supernatural believer Ryan and his skeptical friend Shane attempt to capture convincing evidence in the world's most haunted locations, in a quest to prove the paranormal to be real once and for all... or not.

Ryan and Shane are the creators and hosts of many of the shows on Watcher including, Mystery Files, Puppet History, Are You Scared, and Weird and/or Wonderful World. Previously the two met at BuzzFeed where they created and hosted BuzzFeed Unsolved franchise, which has amassed over 1.4 billion views. Watcher's full library of shows can be found at WatcherTV.com or YouTube.com/watcher.

Comments