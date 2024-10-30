Immersive INSIDIOUS Film Experience To Visit North Charleston Performing Arts Center In April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brace yourself for the scare of a lifetime, as the world of Insidious jumps off the screen and directly into your theater seat with “INSIDIOUS: THE FURTHER YOU FEAR” – a live immersive horror experience that will bring your darkest fears to life right before your eyes, based on the box office hit horror film franchise from Blumhouse, director James Wan, and writer Leigh Whannell. GEA Live, Blumhouse, Sony Pictures Entertainment, and RoadCo Entertainment have joined forces to unveil a spine-tingling, live immersive show that will haunt 80+ seated theaters across North America in 2025 including the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Friday, April 4.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 1 at 10 AM online at Ticketmaste.com and in person at the North Charleston Coliseum advance ticket office.

“INSIDIOUS: THE FURTHER YOU FEAR” is a heart-pounding live theatrical experience where the lines between reality and fiction blur, constantly challenging what's real and what's imagined, what's safe and what's dangerous. This groundbreaking immersive experience is meticulously crafted to always keep the audience on edge, with no fourth wall to separate them -or protect them- from the unfolding terror. Each attendee will go face-to-face with the protagonists, making the audience an integral character in the chilling story as it unravels.

“We have brought some of the most respected names in the horror and entertainment industries together to make this groundbreaking show possible and ensure a hauntingly unforgettable experience for audiences everywhere,” says Floris Douwes from GEA Live. “We're excited to bring the eerie and otherworldly thrills of 'Insidious' to cities around the country,” says Co-Director Toby Park. Park, who is also composing the original music for the show, and Co-Director Aitor Basauri are artistic directors for Spymonkey, and serve as creative directors for “INSIDIOUS: THE FURTHER YOU FEAR.”

“Bringing audiences deeper into The Further with this live experience has been an exciting challenge, and I'm really looking forward to seeing how they respond,” said Jason Blum, Founder/CEO, Blumhouse. “Insidious is one of our most popular franchises, with a sixth installment premiering next year, and this is a fresh and frightening new way for fans to experience it.”

“Today marks an exciting milestone as we launch our terrifying new immersive experience Insidious: The Further You Fear, inspired by one of our most beloved franchises. This groundbreaking live show transcends the traditional boundaries of storytelling, bringing the film off the screen and into the real world. It has been a thrill to collaborate with Blumhouse, GEA Live, and RoadCo to bring this wholly unique concept to life. We can't wait for fans to step into this world and face their fears head-on,” said Jeffrey Godsick, EVP Worldwide Partnerships and Location-Based Entertainment, Sony.

“INSIDIOUS: THE FURTHER YOU FEAR” is an exciting new story conceived within the Insidious universe. Hosted as a live event by the “real” Specs and Tucker, the actual paranormal investigators who inspired the first movie, the “Spectral Sightings Road Show” soon takes a turn for the terrifying. As the infamous duo desperately try to prove they are legitimate ghost-hunters, things start to become very Insidious when a paranormal demonstration goes wrong and dark forces are inadvertently unleashed. Trapped in a genuinely haunted theatre, with something truly sinister lurking back-stage, the audience will find themselves under attack from such iconic characters as the Bride in Black, the Wheezing Man and, of course, the terrifying Lipstick Faced Demon. But what's real? What's the show? And who are you really sitting next to?

The house is full. The stage is set. And the Red Door is about to open.

The iconic “Insidious” franchise, consistently gaining momentum over the years, is a box office sensation generating more than $742 million in revenue across five highly successful films. The growing legion of fans includes an active community of five million social media followers. However, while the show is a must for Insidious fans, it's also created for those who don't know the films, particularly those who love a fun, thrill-filled night out at the theatre.

For tickets, tour dates, and more information, visit www.insidious-live.com.

