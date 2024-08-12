Eddie Izzard to Bring THE REMIX to Charleston Gaillard Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Eddie Izzard – The Remix will be presented at the Charleston Gaillard Center on Sunday, October 20, 2024. This tour is a chance for Eddie, inspired by her ever-loyal audiences, to remix and re-imagine some of her own favorite, personal comedy highlights.

TICKETS

Tickets on sale Friday, August 16, at 10:00 am EST at gaillardcenter.org. Gaillard Center Members receive presale access! To learn more about our Membership program, please contact their Advancement Office at info@gaillardfoundation.org or (843) 718-1578.

Eddie's 35 years of sell-out comedy shows stretch from “Live at the Ambassadors” in 1993 to “Wunderbar” in 2019. Ever wondered what became of Darth Vader and Mr. Steven's or the monkey in the tree? Did the pears ever ripen, and will God ever appear? It's a glorious chance to maybe find out the answers or discover more questions to those Izzard conundrums. It's highly likely that no two nights will be exactly the same, so as always with Eddie, expect the unexpected.

“In the first 35 years of my standup career I came up with many weird and crazy comedy stories. The ones I like the best will be in my 2024 live Remix Tour.“ – Eddie Izzard

Actor, comedian, and multi-marathon runner Eddie Izzard's boundary-pushing career spans 35 years of record-breaking comedy tours and critically acclaimed film, television, and theater performances. This show promises to be a beautiful, hilarious journey of thought-provoking nonsense. Who could resist?

ABOUT Eddie Izzard

Izzard made her West End stage debut in 1993 in her show “Live at the Ambassadors,” for which she received an Olivier Award nomination for Outstanding Achievement. “Live at the Ambassadors” was followed by a succession of critically-acclaimed shows: “Unrepeatable,” “Definite Article,” “Glorious,” “Dress to Kill,” “Circle,” “Sexie and Stripped,” “Force Majeure,” and “Wunderbar.” “Force Majeure” became the most extensive comedy tour ever, playing in over 45 countries and in all 50 US states. She now tours her shows in four languages (English, French, German, and Spanish).

