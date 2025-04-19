CLYDE'S by Lynn Nottage to Play at Trustus Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Trustus Theatre, the home for relevant, innovative, and inclusive theatrical works in Columbia, South Carolina, will present Clyde’s by Lynn Nottage, opening on April 18 on the Thigpen Mainstage. This Pulitzer Prize-Winning Play Brings Themes of Redemption, Resilience, and Second Chances to Columbia, SC Trustus Theatre is proud to announce the upcoming production of Clyde’s, a powerful, thought-provoking play by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage.

Directed by Trustus Theatre's own Erin Thigpen Wilson, Clyde’s will open on April 18th and run through May 3rd. In this timely and poignant play, Nottage explores the lives of formerly incarcerated individuals as they seek redemption and hope through their work at a truck stop diner run by the no-nonsense Clyde. Amid the backdrop of a struggling economy, the characters grapple with their past mistakes while striving to build better futures for themselves. Full of humor, heart, and raw emotion, Clyde’s is a celebration of resilience and the human spirit.

The production features an exceptional cast of local actors who will bring Nottage’s vivid

characters to life, including Marilyn Matheus, William Paul Brown, Patrick Dodds, Courtney

Sims, and De’on Turner. With a set design by Jayce Tromsness and lighting by Spade Kambak, the production promises to be both visually stunning and emotionally resonant.

Trustus Theatre, a longstanding cultural hub in Columbia, SC, is dedicated to bringing

thought-provoking and diverse works of theatre to the Midlands. Clyde’s promises to be an

unforgettable experience, offering a captivating evening of theatre that is sure to leave audiences reflecting long after the final curtain.

The show runs from April 18th to May 3rd, and tickets are available now at trustus.org. By

becoming a season subscriber, theater enthusiasts can guarantee their access to all Main Stage productions in the coming year, as well as receive discounts on tickets to productions in the Side Door Theatre and to special events. Discounts for students, seniors, and military are also available.

