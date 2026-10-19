BLUEY'S BIG PLAY – THE STAGE SHOW to Open at North Charleston PAC
Written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm with original music by Joff Bush, the production stars Melanie Zanetti and David McCormack.
Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show is making its way across Australia and will be at North Charleston Performing Arts Canter March 2 & 3. Tickets go on sale Monday, October 26 at 10 AM.
Bluey's Big Play – The Stage Show brings Australia's favourite family to life in a playful 45‑minute performance packed with beautifully crafted puppets and all the charm of the Emmy Award‑winning TV series.
Live on stage, audiences will see Bluey, Bingo, Mum (Chilli) and Dad (Bandit) as they embark on a fun live adventure. When Dad is hoping for a quiet afternoon on the bean bag, Bluey and Bingo have other ideas. Using all the games, imagination and ingenuity at their disposal, they set out to get him up and playing along!
This smash‑hit live show has travelled the globe, playing to over 2 million fans across the UK, Ireland, Canada, the US, Europe, Singapore, South Africa and the UAE. Written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, with original music by composer Joff Bush, the show also features the iconic voices of Melanie Zanetti (Mum) and David McCormack (Dad).
Enjoy a heart‑warming, laugh‑out‑loud experience that brings families together through play, imagination and joy. Whether it's your child's first theatre show or a special family outing, Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show is guaranteed to create memories that last long after the curtain comes down.
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