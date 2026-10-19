BLUEY'S BIG PLAY – THE STAGE SHOW to Open at North Charleston PAC

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Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show is making its way across Australia and will be at North Charleston Performing Arts Canter March 2 & 3. Tickets go on sale Monday, October 26 at 10 AM.

Bluey's Big Play – The Stage Show brings Australia's favourite family to life in a playful 45‑minute performance packed with beautifully crafted puppets and all the charm of the Emmy Award‑winning TV series.

Live on stage, audiences will see Bluey, Bingo, Mum (Chilli) and Dad (Bandit) as they embark on a fun live adventure. When Dad is hoping for a quiet afternoon on the bean bag, Bluey and Bingo have other ideas. Using all the games, imagination and ingenuity at their disposal, they set out to get him up and playing along!

This smash‑hit live show has travelled the globe, playing to over 2 million fans across the UK, Ireland, Canada, the US, Europe, Singapore, South Africa and the UAE. Written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, with original music by composer Joff Bush, the show also features the iconic voices of Melanie Zanetti (Mum) and David McCormack (Dad).

Enjoy a heart‑warming, laugh‑out‑loud experience that brings families together through play, imagination and joy. Whether it's your child's first theatre show or a special family outing, Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show is guaranteed to create memories that last long after the curtain comes down.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 05 Hrs 03 Min 47 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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