MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS to Open at Greenville Theatre
The suspenseful whodunit, directed by Thom Babbes and starring Bruce A. Ladd, runs at Greenville Theatre in South Carolina.
Greenville Theatre will present Ken Ludwig's stage adaptation of Agatha Christie's legendary masterpiece, Murder on the Orient Express. Running from October 16 through November 1, 2026, this classic 'whodunit' promises thrill-seeking theatergoers an unforgettable evening of glamour, mystery, and high-stakes suspense.
Set in 1934 aboard the luxurious Orient Express, the story begins when a sudden avalanche stops the train dead in its tracks. By morning an American tycoon lies dead inside his locked compartment, stabbed multiple times. With a train full of intriguing passengers—each hiding dark secrets and a distinct motive—it is up to the world-renowned Belgian detective Hercule Poirot to solve the case before the killer strikes again.
This intriguing production is directed by Thom Babbes and features Bruce A. Ladd as Detective Hercules Poirot.
'What I love about Murder on the Orient Express is that it's much more than a great mystery. Beneath the suspense, humor and theatricality is a fascinating question: What happens when the law and our sense of justice no longer point in the same direction? Ken Ludwig gives us a wonderfully entertaining evening, but he also gives the audience something to think about on the drive home. I've been incredibly fortunate to explore that with this remarkable cast and creative team at Greenville Theatre,' said Babbes.
Murder on the Orient Express opens Friday, October 16, 2026, and tickets are on sale now. Tickets are just $40 (with military and Senior discounts available) to see this show live on stage. Student rush tickets are also available on the day of the show for just $20 with valid student identification.
TOUR DATES
- Friday, October 16 at 7:30 pm
- Saturday, October 17 at 7:30 pm
- Sunday, October 18 at 3:00 pm
- Thursday, October 22 at 7:30 pm
- Friday, October 23 at 7:30 pm
- Saturday, October 24 at 7:30 pm
- Sunday, October 25 at 3:00 pm
- Thursday, October 29 at 7:30 pm
- Friday, October 30 at 7:30 pm
- Saturday and Sunday, November 1 at 3:00 pm
No performance on Halloween, Saturday, October 31.
Rated PG-13 for mature themes.
For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit the GT website at www.greenvilletheatre.org or call our Box Office at 864-233-6238.
Photo Credit: Eli Warren
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