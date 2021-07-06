Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ALTON BROWN LIVE - BEYOND THE EATS is Coming To The North Charleston PAC in February

Alton Brown has been on the Food Network for over 20 years and is best known as the creator, writer and host of Good Eats, Good Eats: Reloaded, and Good Eats: The Return.

Jul. 6, 2021  

Television personality, author and Food Network star Alton Brown has announced "Alton Brown Live - Beyond The Eats" will visit the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Friday, February 18, 2022. Brown created a new form of entertainment - the live culinary variety show - with his "Edible Inevitable Tour" and "Eat Your Science," which played in over 200 cities with more than 350,000 fans in attendance.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 9 at 10AM. Tickets available online at Ticketamster.com and in person at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office. (Coliseum Advance Ticket Office hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday 10AM-4PM)

Brown says fans can expect "more cooking, more comedy, more music and more potentially dangerous science stuff." Critics and fans have raved about the interactive components of Brown's shows. He warns "Prepare for an evening unlike any other and if I call for volunteers... think twice."

Brown has a knack for mixing together science, music and food into two hours of pure entertainment. "Plus, you'll see things I've never been allowed to do on TV."

Those with an appetite for more Alton Brown can find additional show and ticketing information at www.altonbrownlive.com.


