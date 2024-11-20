Songbook Academy Alumni Will Perform Free Holiday Concerts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Great American Songbook Foundation will present two free holiday concerts in December featuring talented local and regional alumni from its annual Songbook Academy summer music intensive.

Songbook Academy Sings the Songs of the Season is set for two performances, 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, in the Studio Theater at Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Registration for free tickets (limit four per household) is available at TheSongbook.org/SAHoliday24, and seating is limited. The events are sponsored by the Hrisomalos and Urbanski families of Carmel.

The Songbook Academy, now entering its 16th season, selects 40 high school singers from across the nation each year to experience a week of mentoring from top university faculty, Broadway performers and other arts and entertainment professionals. Many participants have moved on to professional performing or studying the performing arts in prestigious university programs.

For the Dec. 22 performances, 27 singers will perform holiday classics accompanied by longtime Songbook Academy music director Mel Shore, sought-after performer, studio musician and award-winning composer and arranger known for her fluency on the piano and Hammond B3 organ. One song will feature a new acquisition from the Foundation’s Songbook Library & Archives: a Sohmer Studio Transposing Piano owned by the late Irving Berlin, writer of such seasonal classics as “White Christmas” and “Happy Holiday.”

The scheduled performers attended the Songbook Academy from 2018 through 2024. They will include:

Ayaan Abbasi (2022), Carmel; Indiana University

Ian Brooks (2022), Avon; University of Indianapolis

Sadie Cohen (2024), Carmel; Carmel High School

Emmaline Colvin (2022, 2024), Carmel; Eastman School of Music

Keegan Connor (2024), Westfield; University of Alabama

Peter Fulton (2018-2019), Fishers; Indiana University Indianapolis

Mahesh Gupta (2020), Zionsville; University of Michigan

Isaiah Henderson (2024), Carmel; Carmel High School

Eve Hodges (2023), Zionsville; Liberty University

Emma Hornbecker (2023), Lebanon; Indiana University

Seth Jacobsen (2022-2023), Carmel; Indiana University

Jilayne Kistner (2021), Zionsville; Ithaca College

Ava Lee (2023-2024), Avon; Indiana University

Emily Legg (2020), Fishers; Montclair State University

Addie McMillan (2024), Noblesville; Ball State University

Piper Murphy (2021), Carmel; Ball State University

Craig Reynolds (2023-2024), Lebanon; Indiana State University

Anna Shea Safran (2021-2022), Doylestown, Pa.; Indiana University

Phoebe Sidebottom (2024), Zionsville; Zionsville Community High School

Vivienne Smith (2023), Indianapolis; Howard University

Leah Spurlock (2020), Noblesville; Belmont University

J'lan Stewart (2023), Kokomo; Ivy Tech Community College

Abigayle Kate Gatton Stokes (2023), Lexington, Ky.; College-Conservatory of Music at University of Cincinnati

Sarah Warf (2022), Carmel; Indiana University

Meghan Warmuth (2022), Indianapolis; Illinois State University

Journee Woodley (2024), Westfield; Westfield High School

Camden Zetty (2020-2021), Avon; Butler University

