DINNER WITH DIVAS Drag Show Set for Feinstein's In November

Feinstein's to host Dinner with Divas evening drag show on Saturday, November 2nd.

Dinner with Divas is hosted by Veranda L'Ni. Voted one of Cleveland's Most Interesting People in 2021, L'Ni is a larger-than-life emcee, hostess and performer whose fundraising events have raised tens of thousands of dollars for LGBTQ+ organizations.

Get ready to be mesmerized by Cleveland's Tallest Drag Queen, as L'Ni hosts an unforgettable night filled with glamour, laughter and incredible performances. Several talented divas will bring their drag-tastic energy to the Feinstein's stage.

In addition to L'Ni, the show will feature Zoey Zegai, Daphne Dupree and Selena West from Columbus, Ohio and Indianapolis' own Pat Yo' Weave.

This show of make-up, glitter, costumes and props highlights that drag is more than just putting on a wig and standing on stage to recite a popular song. Drag is a culture and way of life – the most colorful art form in the world – and these divas are thrilled to share it with you.

Whether you are celebrating a special occasion or simply seeking a night of entertainment, Dinner with Divas is the perfect event to indulge your senses and create lasting memories.

For this 21+ event, doors open at 5:30 pm. Come and enjoy Feinstein's renowned upscale dining and craft cocktails before the show. Show begins at 7:30 pm. You can get your tickets at www.feinsteinshc.com.

Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947.

