Actors Theatre of Indiana Teams Up with Carmel Symphony Orchestra For July 3 Event at Coxhall Gardens

This delightful evening continues as the Carmel Symphony Orchestra presents the second in their Summer Concert Series. This concert, a tribute of Earth Wind and Fire music, begins at 8:30 pm, immediately following a performance by Indianapolis’ own Bashiri Asad. The Centerpiece Amphitheater provides an exceptional venue for creating memories for your family, friends, or associates. Bring a picnic and spread out on the lawn or buy seats in the Terrace and VIP sections for more a more comfortable evening and better views. Wherever you choose to sit, you’ll enjoy the picturesque grounds as the sun sets in the distance and you wrap up your evening under a star-studded sky. Food trucks will be available throughout the night, along with stations featuring Sugar Creek Winery and Bier Brewery. CSO is partnering with Artomobilia this year, so you can also enjoy strolling along and looking at some of the special automobiles that will be on display. Kids under 5 are always free! For ticket information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/carmel-symphony-orchestra-earth-wind-fire-concert-w-friends-tickets-903351597947 Get a discount for being a friend of ATI – simply enter discount code ATI20 to get 20% off tickets. Enjoy the beautiful outdoor setting while listening to enchanting melodies played by talented musicians. Bring your friends and family for a memorable experience under the stars. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to immerse yourself in the magic of live music!

