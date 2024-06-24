Actors Theatre of Indiana Teams Up with Carmel Symphony Orchestra For July 3 Event at Coxhall Gardens

Joining ATI for this patriotic performance will be Jacob Butler, Cynthia Collins, Judy Fitzgerald and Darrin Murrell.
Actors Theatre of Indiana is joining forces once again with the Carmel Symphony Orchestra. Bring your friends and family and join ATI and CSO on July 3 as they celebrate our independence in the best way – with live music! This event, set at Coxhall Gardens in Carmel, is a great way to jumpstart your holiday celebration.
From 5:30 to 6:30 pm, ATI will kick off the celebration with a patriotic tribute of George M. Cohan medleys! Cohan was an American entertainer, playwright, composer, actor, singer and dancer. He wrote more than 50 shows and published more than 300 songs during his lifetime, including "Over There", "Give My Regards to Broadway", "The Yankee Doodle Boy" and "You're a Grand Old Flag". He is considered the father of American musical comedy.
Joining ATI for this patriotic performance will be Jacob Butler, Cynthia Collins, Judy Fitzgerald and Darrin Murrell.
Butler, an Indianapolis-based actor, has regional credits: Barry Mann (Beautiful), Charlie Price (Kinkyboots), Riff Raff (The Rocky Horror Show) and Joseph (Joseph…Dreamcoat).
Collins’ credits include: Off-Broadway, National & International Tours, Regional, Summer Stock, Cabaret, Dinner Theatre, Cruise Lines, Symphony, Film and TV. She has had the pleasure of working with such artists as: Ben Vereen, Sandy Duncan, Claude Aikins, Comden & Green, Cy Coleman, Avery Schrieber, Joel Grey and Cyndi Lauper.
Fitzgerald is the Artistic Director/Co-Founder of ATI. Credits include: Radio City Music Hall with Glen Close; Madison Square Garden with Liza Minnelli and Danny Burstein (conducted by Marvin Hamlisch), AMC national tour with Debbie Reynolds and Shirley Jones and headliner with the Phoenix Symphony Orchestra. Off-Broadway productions include Swingtime Canteen with Tony Award winner Charles Busch, Placido Domingo’s operetta VLAD, Dodsworth with John Collum, George Lee Andrews and Dee Hoty, Face the Music and That’s The Ticket! with Tony Award winner George S. Irving.
Murrell has worked as a professional actor, director, producer, and educator for over 40 years with theatres all across the country, including extensive work in Indianapolis, Portland, Oregon and Chicago, where he worked with iconic entertainers including Neil Simon, Mickey Rooney, Marlo Thomas, Eric Bogosian, David Mamet, John Astin, Roddy McDowell, Jamie Farr and Edward Albee. He is the multi-year recipient of the Indiana Arts Commission’s Individual Theatre Artist Grant Award. He currently serves as Associate Artistic Director for Actors Theatre of Indiana.
Ginger Stoltz will be the pianist for the performance. She has musically directed and performed with many Indianapolis theaters, non-profit organizations and big bands. Recent projects include Bright Star (Purdue University), Tick, Tick, BOOM! (Phoenix Theater), Spelling Bee (Butler University), Twelfth Night (Southbank Theatre Company) and many more.
This delightful evening continues as the Carmel Symphony Orchestra presents the second in their Summer Concert Series. This concert, a tribute of Earth Wind and Fire music, begins at 8:30 pm, immediately following a performance by Indianapolis’ own Bashiri Asad.
The Centerpiece Amphitheater provides an exceptional venue for creating memories for your family, friends, or associates. Bring a picnic and spread out on the lawn or buy seats in the Terrace and VIP sections for more a more comfortable evening and better views. Wherever you choose to sit, you’ll enjoy the picturesque grounds as the sun sets in the distance and you wrap up your evening under a star-studded sky.
Food trucks will be available throughout the night, along with stations featuring Sugar Creek Winery and Bier Brewery. CSO is partnering with Artomobilia this year, so you can also enjoy strolling along and looking at some of the special automobiles that will be on display.
Kids under 5 are always free! For ticket information, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/carmel-symphony-orchestra-earth-wind-fire-concert-w-friends-tickets-903351597947
Get a discount for being a friend of ATI – simply enter discount code ATI20 to get 20% off tickets.
Enjoy the beautiful outdoor setting while listening to enchanting melodies played by talented musicians.
Bring your friends and family for a memorable experience under the stars. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to immerse yourself in the magic of live music!
