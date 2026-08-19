AMERICAN CROSSROADS: THE SOUND OF AMERICA to Open South Bend Symphony Pops Series

NEW! South Bend Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Bend & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Journey across the United States with the South Bend Symphony and guest conductor Naima Burrs at the Indiana Trust Pops Series concert, American Crossroads: The Sound of America on Saturday, October 10, at 7:30 p.m. at the Morris Performing Arts Center!

Continuing the celebration of the 250th Anniversary of the United States, this program explores the sounds, stories, and spirit of the nation through music that has defined generations. Audiences will travel from Aaron Coplandʼs sweeping Appalachian Spring to beloved favorites inspired by the iconic Route 66, creating a concert that captures the landscapes, communities, and traditions that make America unique.

Whether evoking the beauty of wide-open prairies, the excitement of the open highway, or the nostalgia of familiar melodies, American Crossroads: The Sound of America offers an evening of music that celebrates the country's rich cultural heritage and enduring spirit.

Love Theater in South Bend? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Don't Miss a South Bend News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming