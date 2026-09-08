THE BODYGUARD Tickets Will Go On Sale Next Week

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The American Theatre Guild has announced that single tickets for the musical THE BODYGUARD will go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 10 a.m. This production is part of the 26–27 BROADWAY IN SOUTH BEND Series and will take the Morris Performing Arts Center stage Dec. 4–6, 2026.

Led by director Samantha Saltzman, THE BODYGUARD features a book by Alexander Dinelaris, choreography by Jim Cooney, music supervision and additional orchestrations by Darryl Archibald, scenic design by Christine Peters, lighting design by Craig Stelzenmuller, sound design by Josh Reid, costume design by Whitney Locher, hair and wig design by Liz Printz. Casting is by ARC.

Based on the 1992 film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, THE BODYGUARD is a thrilling, romantic musical that combines high-stakes suspense with unforgettable music. Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Both expect to be in charge of their situation - what they don’t expect is to fall in love.

Originally produced in the West End of London by Michael Harrison and David Ian from 2012 to 2014, THE BODYGUARD made its North American premiere at the Paper Mill Playhouse in Millburn, New Jersey on November 25, 2016. After its limited engagement, the U.S. tour opened in Minneapolis, MN at the Orpheum Theatre on January 10, 2017 bringing the show to 42 cities across the country. THE BODYGUARD’s continuous international success has brought productions in various languages across the world including the UK, Ireland and Monaco; Utrecht, Netherlands; Seoul, Korea; Australia; a West End revival; and many more countries.

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