Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Jonathan Roxmouth - KEY CHANGE - Pieter Toerien Montecasino Theatre
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Marc Williams and Dwight Morrings - MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Liesel DaSilva and Marc Williams - MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London
Best Dance Production
VINTAGE JUKEBOX - Theatre on the Bay
Best Direction Of A Musical
Marc Williams - MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London
Best Direction Of A Play
Kimberley Buckle - XCODE - The Outlore Base
Best Ensemble
MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jody Enslin - MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Nathan Johannisen - MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London
Best Musical
MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London
Best New Play Or Musical
ACTRESS - Pieter Toerien's Studio Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Jayda Vries as Miss Ttunchbull - MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London
Best Performer In A Play
NkosinathiMazwai - MAY I HAVE THIS DANCE - National Arts Festival
Best Play
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Maynardville Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Marc Williams, Jono Neethling, Andrew Luyt - MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nathan Johannisen, Hayden Kramer - MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Danelle Cronje - WE WILL ROCK YOU - The Teatro, Montecasino
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Harmonie Mbunga - TWELFTH NIGHT - Masque Theatre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London
Favorite Local Theatre
Guild Theatre, East London
