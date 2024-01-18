Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2023 BroadwayWorld South Africa Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Jonathan Roxmouth - KEY CHANGE - Pieter Toerien Montecasino Theatre

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Marc Williams and Dwight Morrings - MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Liesel DaSilva and Marc Williams - MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London

Best Dance Production

VINTAGE JUKEBOX - Theatre on the Bay

Best Direction Of A Musical

Marc Williams - MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London

Best Direction Of A Play

Kimberley Buckle - XCODE - The Outlore Base

Best Ensemble

MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jody Enslin - MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Nathan Johannisen - MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London

Best Musical

MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London

Best New Play Or Musical

ACTRESS - Pieter Toerien's Studio Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Jayda Vries as Miss Ttunchbull - MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London

Best Performer In A Play

NkosinathiMazwai - MAY I HAVE THIS DANCE - National Arts Festival

Best Play

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Maynardville Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Marc Williams, Jono Neethling, Andrew Luyt - MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nathan Johannisen, Hayden Kramer - MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Danelle Cronje - WE WILL ROCK YOU - The Teatro, Montecasino

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Harmonie Mbunga - TWELFTH NIGHT - Masque Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London

Favorite Local Theatre

Guild Theatre, East London