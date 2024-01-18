Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in South Africa!

By: Jan. 18, 2024

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld South Africa Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Jonathan Roxmouth - KEY CHANGE - Pieter Toerien Montecasino Theatre

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Marc Williams and Dwight Morrings - MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Liesel DaSilva and Marc Williams - MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London

Best Dance Production
VINTAGE JUKEBOX - Theatre on the Bay

Best Direction Of A Musical
Marc Williams - MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London

Best Direction Of A Play
Kimberley Buckle - XCODE - The Outlore Base

Best Ensemble
MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jody Enslin - MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Nathan Johannisen - MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London

Best Musical
MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London

Best New Play Or Musical
ACTRESS - Pieter Toerien's Studio Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical
Jayda Vries as Miss Ttunchbull - MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London

Best Performer In A Play
NkosinathiMazwai - MAY I HAVE THIS DANCE - National Arts Festival

Best Play
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Maynardville Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Marc Williams, Jono Neethling, Andrew Luyt - MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Nathan Johannisen, Hayden Kramer - MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Danelle Cronje - WE WILL ROCK YOU - The Teatro, Montecasino

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Harmonie Mbunga - TWELFTH NIGHT - Masque Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE - Guild Theatre, East London

Favorite Local Theatre
Guild Theatre, East London



