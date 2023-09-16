VINCENT - HIS QUEST TO LOVE AND BE LOVED to Play The Drama Factory This Month

The Drama Factory will present VINCENT- HIS QUEST TO LOVE AND BE LOVED from Friday 22 September 2023 to Sunday 24 September 2023. The cabaret is performed by Daniel Anderson (vocals), Germaine Gamiet (musical direction ), Tersia Harley (Piano), directed & written by Amanda Bothma, a presented by Wela Kapela Productions. The runtime is 70 mins.

About VINCENT - HIS QUEST TO LOVE AND BE LOVED

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND!

“70 million are bid, 73, 75 Million dollars! Sir?, I shall then sell it at 75million dollars.

Thank you, sir.” Towards the end of his short life, Vincent Van Gogh, who suffered from mental illness, was treated by Doctor Paul. Gachet Vincent writes to his brother Theo: “A great fire burns within me, but no one stops to warm themselves at it, and passers-by only see a wisp of smoke.” The 37-year-old painter died of a self-inflicted wound in 1890. On 15 May 1990, The Portrait of Doctor Gauchet was sold, within three minutes, for 75 million dollars.

VINCENT- HIS QUEST TO LOVE AND BE LOVED, a multimedia cabaret, tells of a complex man with a ruthless drive to create and a deep-seated desire to love and be loved. The show tells of the artist's search for love, told through reimagined versions of popular musical theatre, pop, rock and jazz numbers. The award winning duo Daniel Anderson and Tersia Harley mesmerise the audience and is rewarded with standing ovations night after night.

Wela Kapela Productions is fun, frivolous, provocative, daring and, perhaps, even a little boastful. Founded in 2018 by Amanda Bothma this East London company, has become one of the major cabaret producers in South Africa. Vincent had sold out seasons in all the major centres in South Africa, Daniel Anderson was nominated as a Fleur du Cap finalist and the production received a Bronze Standard Bank Ovation Award at National Arts Festival and played to 5 stars revues in Edinbugh.

Bios:

DANIEL ANDERSON - Artist Daniel hold a BA degree in Film Production and an ATCL in Musical Theatre with the Trinity College of London. His first and true love, however, will always be the theatre as he finds no greater joy than shared moments on a stage. Daniel has appeared as Aladdin in A Lad 'n A Lamp, Prince Topher in Cinderella and Daniel Beauxhomme in Once on This Island. Daniel is an award-winning cabaret artist.

GERMAINE GAMIET - Pianist/Musical Director - Germaine Gamiet trained at the University of Cape Town's South African College of Music, where he completed his music performance degree under the guidance of Franklin Larey and Sandra Kettle. When not on stage or in rehearsal rooms on, he is a dynamic arts management professional. He currently works at Pro Helvetia Johannesburg, The Swiss Arts Council, as the programme manager for Southern Africa.

TERSIA HARLEY – Pianist - Tersia Harley graduated with B. mus from University of Cape Town in 1997 . In 2002 she receives her Advanced Diploma in Choral Conducting from Nelson Mandela University. From 2005 to 2011 Tersia is the musical director for December pantomime at the East London Guild Theater. She relocates to Cape Town in 2012 to teach music at St Cyprians School. During weekends she works with two community choirs, one adult and one junior, from diverse cultural backgrounds, from all areas in Cape Town.

Tersia is a well-known musician and performer in Cape Tersia is a music teacher by profession.

AMANDA BOTHMA -Writer/Director Amanda Bothma's work has entertained East London audiences at the since her first break- through production of Bobaas in die Boendoe at the Guild Theatre in 1990 . Amanda Bothma received her Bachelor's degree in Drama and Acting from the University of the Free State. In fall 2017 she enrolled at The Eugene O'Niell Theatre institute in Connecticut then in n 2021 she trained in the Chekov method under Mara Laduvic co-founder of the Michael Chekov Actors Studio Boston. Critically acclaimed work continued to follow, earning her a list of award winning productions including: A Star is Born – the rise and fall of Judy Garland, NEXT!!!, Damsel in Distress, The Story of Eva Cassidy and Vincent -his quest to love and be loved Wela Kapela Awards A Star Is Born – Standard Bank Ovation Award 2019 Next!!! – Silver – Standard Bank Ovation Award Vfringe 2020 A Star Is Born – Standard Bank Ovation Award Vfringe 2020 Damsel In Distress -Standard Bank Ovation Award 2021 The Story Of Eva Cassidy – Standard Bank Ovation Award 2022 Vincent – His Quest To Love And Be Loved – Bronz Standard Bank Ovation Award 2022

Booking and Venue Information

Book securely online with a credit card at The Drama Factory by visiting the link below.

Drama Factory

10 Comprop Sq, Henry Vos Close, Asla Business Park

Strand, Western Cape, South Africa

Tel: 073 215 2290