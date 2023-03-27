Top Cape Town Artists Will Celebrate Love Life and Happiness in Stellenbosch This April

Join some of SA's favourite musicians Emo Adams, Jesmoné Damonse and Berry as they celebrate Love Life and Happiness in Cape Town on Saturday 8 April.

The show, presented by LRI Productions, is created by Cape Town artists for Cape Town audiences and will take place at La Pineta Restaurant in Stellenbosch.

"I believe it is important to host and showcase local talent to local audiences because I don't think us as South Africans, Capetonians especially, realise just how blessed and lucky we are with the talent we have, we have the most amazing talent but we tend to support international acts instead, this is clear from what is featured on our radio stations, we want to change that focus," said Lyle Irwin, CEO of LRI Productions.

The three artists each come with their own unique stage presence and preferred musical style, but share a love of entertainment and are all eager to entertain their home city in the show dubbed Love Life Happiness.

"The show is a celebration of love, life and happiness and a reminder to be grateful for each day we have. For me personally, the only way I know how to truly do that is through music," said Irwin.

Irwin is excited to showcase Berry as part of the line-up. The talented singer rose to popularity as the winner of Idols South Africa Season 17 and now embarks on her first year as an independent artist.

"There is just so much talent on stage, the band as well as the other performers," said Berry.

"We want everyone to sing and dance with each and every song. Our people know how to jol and just have fun together. We always feel like a big family," she added.

Berry has some duets planned with Jesmoné Damonse who wowed audiences with his amazing vocals on season 1 of Maak My Famous.

Damonse shares the stage with Maak My Famous host, Emo Adams, who is arguably the most experienced of the three artists having cut his teeth in the Cape Town entertainment industry at the young age of 9.

Adams is no stranger to the city's exuberance and is excited to take to the stage.

"It is awesome to perform for your home crowd because they are always so appreciative and responsive to whatever we present," he said

Take Note Band director, Sean De Vries, will be accompanying the acts.

"This is the first collaboration with LRI Production. It's very exciting, we have so many ideas and it's just the beginning," he said.

His words are echoed by Irwin; "This is just the start of what LRI Productions has planned for 2023."

Tickets are limited and range from R250 to R350 each so get yours now at www.webtickets.co.za