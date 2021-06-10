Theatre Shows To Be Screened at Ster-Kinekor Announced

The South African State Theatre and Ster-Kinekor Theatres (SKT) have announced theatre productions that will be screened in selected SKT cinemas countrywide from 18 June 2021. The productions include:

Freedom The Musical, directed by Aubrey Sekhabi, book by Aubrey Sekhabi and Kabelo Togoe, and music by Kabelo Togoe and Aubrey Sekhabi. 18 June - 11 July.

That Night of Trance, written by Ntshieng Mokgoro and Billy Langa, directed by Ntshieng Mokgoro, 16 July - 15 August.

Angola Camp 13, written and directed by Sello Maseko, 20 August - 12 September.

Fela and The Kalakuta Queens, written and directed by Bolanle Austen Peters, 17 September- 10 October.

Marikana The Musical, written and directed by Aubrey Sekhabi, 15 October - 14 November.

METSI, written by Hannah N van Tonder and Paul Noko, directed by Hannah N Van Tonder, 19 November - 12 December.

Hungry, written and directed by Aubrey Sekhabi, 21 January - 13 February 2022.

SKT cinemas complexes that will be screening these productions include the following locations:

-Musgrave (Durban)

-Sterland, Brooklyn Nouveau (Pretoria)

-Newtown, Rosebank Nouveau (Johannesburg)

-Cavendish (Cape Town)

-Baywest (Gqeberha)

Tickets can be purchased at SKT Cinemas and online on the website www.sterkinekor.com