The Rivertones, a Tribute To Bob Marley & UB40, Come to The Drama Factory

Performances take place October 2 and 3 at 7pm.

The Rivertones, "Cape Town's most loved Reggae band", also perform internationally with their upbeat, skanking, joyful, old school reggae sound and their message of "one love" and were invited by the government of Madagascar to perform at awareness concerts across the island. Founder member, Roland Nair, who made his stage debut at the age of 12, has performed in 15 countries to capacity crowds of 75,000 with the likes of Bob Marley's band, The Wailers.

Bob Marley, one of the most transcendent and inspirational musicians of all time, is the face of reggae music for many people and his smooth songs are an ever-present force in the soundtrack of life.

English Pop-reggae band, UB40, formed in December 1978, achieved considerable international success. They were nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album four times and in 1984 were nominated for the Brit Award for Best British group. The band has more than 50 singles in the UK Singles Chart and has sold over 70 million records worldwide. Their first number one U.K. hit, "Red Red Wine" was performed at a Nelson Mandela Tribute Concert and it went all the way to the top. The group's biggest hit was a Top 30 cover of Sonny & Cher's "I Got You Babe" and they scored a huge hit in America with Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love" and a major hit in the U.K. when their version of "Swing Low" with the multi-cultural choir United Colours of Sound became the official anthem for the 2003 English Rugby team. In 2018 they celebrated their 40-year-career with a concert at the Royal Albert Hall.

The Rivertones will have you grooving in no time to their original reggae songs and Bob Marley Reggae favourites like "Redemption Song", "Three Little Birds", "One Love", "Is This Love", "No Woman No Cry", "Stir It Up", "Buffalo Soldier", "Could You Be Loved", "Get Up Stand Up" and "Jamming" and popular UB40 songs like "Kingston Town", "Red Red Wine", "Can't Help Falling In Love", "Cherry Oh Baby", "Stick by Me", "One in Ten", "Homely Girl" and "Rat in the Kitchen", amongst other reggae songs.

A show not to be missed! This is reggae at its best!

Performances take place October 2 and 3 at 7pm. Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za. The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/musiciz202010

Shows View More South Africa Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You