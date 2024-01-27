The Masque to Host Valentine's Soiree Next Month

The February lineup also includes Love Letters, The Emperor's New Clothes, and more!

By: Jan. 27, 2024

The Masque will present the perfect way to celebrate the ones you love this Valentine's Day.

Join the team for 'A Lifetime of Love' on 14 and 16 February, which promises to be a magical evening, guiding audiences through the beautiful journey of love with a musical twist.

The talented performers will transform the stage into a love-struck dance floor, where romance meets rhythm. Masque audiences can look forward to four of the Sleeping Beauty cast taking the stage once again – Claire de Lune, Kim Mortimer, Rufaro Mvududu and Matthew Esbach. Joining them is Lynley Meavers (last year's Valentine's Soiree) and Timothy Wolfaardt (Interlace Live).

“To steal from Shakespeare's famous quote, if live performance and music be the food of love, then let's play on! ” says Faeron Wheeler, programming manager of The Masque.   “Our Valentine's Soiree will be a special evening to share with loved ones, and our full February line-up is something more to love!”

 

The February line-up is:

 

Love Letters by A R Gurney

1 and 2 February at 20h00; 3 February at 14h30 and 19h30

Love Letters by A R Gurney is a beautiful play which is at the same time nostalgic, funny and moving.

The play was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize and has been performed on Broadway and on the West End among other cities with an array of brilliant actors playing Andy and Melissa.

The text of the play is wonderfully written by Gurney. It is an actor's dream to delve into the text and keep the audience thoroughly engaged.

The timing of this production is spot on as February is the month of love with Valentine's Day on 14 February. The company comprises seasoned actors David Muller and Suzi Gehr with direction by Celia Musikanth. Sit back and let the beautiful words of Love Letters wash over you.

Sincere thanks to Circle Productions.

Tickets cost from R120

Book at: Quicket: https://www.quicket.co.za/events/244417-love-letters-by-a-r-gurney/

 

The Emperor's New Clothes

Presented by The Drama Factory

9, 10 and 11 February at 14h30

This well-loved tale by Hans Christian Andersen gets a fresh look with a distinctly South African flavour. Actors Henu Badenhorst and Jessie Diepeveen play all the various characters that take us on a journey behind the scenes at the emperor's palace.

His Majesty is a vain man, obsessed with his looks and living a great life, he doesn't care too much about his subjects. In his quest to be the world's leading fashion icon, he enlists the help of TikTok sensation Charlotte. Charlie and her aged Grandad decide to trick the emperor and expose him for the world to see. Can she convince him that that she is making him a magical cloak which is only visible to clever people? Will the Emperor learn his lesson? To find out, come and join us for some family fun!

Tickets cost from R100

Book at Quicket: https://www.quicket.co.za/events/244595-the-emporers-new-clothes/


Valentine's Soiree - A Lifetime of Love

Presented by The Masque

14 and 16 February at 19h30

Indulge in the epitome of romance at our upcoming Valentine's Soiree at The Masque! 'A Lifetime of Love' promises to be an intimate celebration, guiding you through the beautiful journey of love with a musical twist.

Our talented performers will transform the stage into a love-struck dance floor, where romance meets rhythm. With a captivating blend of love ballads and funky beats, they'll create an enchanting atmosphere that's perfect for you and your valentine.

From timeless classics to contemporary tunes, our musical repertoire spans the spectrum of love, ensuring a night filled with grooving and swooning. Whether you prefer tender ballads or upbeat love anthems, our singers will sprinkle a touch of magic on this night of love.

Get ready to sway to the rhythm of romance, and join us at The Masque to celebrate the language of love in this unforgettable Valentine's celebration!

We're offering a couple's ticket special! Simply select two of the couples tickets and only pay R250. Individual tickets are R150.

Book at Quicket https://www.quicket.co.za/events/247162-valentines-soiree-a-lifetime-of-love/

 

Elegance and Rhythm: A Dance Spectacle

Presented by Twisted Movements Dance Studio

18 February 14h00

Elegance and Rhythm: A Dance Spectacle is a captivating showcase that pays tribute to female musical icons throughout the years, featuring the likes of Beyoncé, Rihanna, Tina Turner, Britney Spears, and many others. The performance unfolds as a vibrant journey through a girls' night out, revealing the exciting adventures and camaraderie of women. With a diverse range of dance styles, the show promises an array of entertainment, coupled with moments of laughter interspersed throughout. 

All funds raised from this remarkable performance will be directed towards the admirable cause of supporting the Tom Ro Haven charity.

Tickets cost R150

Book at Quicket https://www.quicket.co.za/events/240867-elegance-rhythm-a-dance-spectacle/

 


More than 60 years old, The Masque is an iconic venue in the Cape Town cultural landscape. A unique and historic space, it has been home to many community theatre societies over the years and was established by local attorney Bertie Stern with the objective of encouraging voluntary participation in all forms of theatre by all people. Continuing its work into the post-Covid-19 era, The Masque seeks to present high-quality amateur theatre productions, providing a service of artistic engagement with the local community, celebrating diversity and building on the Theatre's reputation as a sought-after professional venue-for-hire.




