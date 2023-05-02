Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
2023 Tony Nominations Updating Live!

The Family Band Presents A QUEEN Experience at The Drama Factory This Month

The performance is on Saturday 13th May at 7:30pm.

May. 02, 2023  
The Family Band Presents A QUEEN Experience at The Drama Factory This Month

The Family Band, consisting of 8 members, have garnered a reputation for being one of the best tribute bands in South Africa, with a line-up of seasoned musicians and a dynamic, professional frontman.

This highly-acclaimed rock show, with its multiple sold-out performances and rave reviews, features all the big hits, like Another One Bites The Dust, The Show Must Go On, Who Wants to live Forever and One Vision, to mention but a few of the iconic Queen songs audiences want to hear.

Get ready for an old school Queen experience with all the flaming hot Brian May guitar hooks, featuring Ian Smit on lead guitar, as well as all the music, moves and trademark vocal harmonies of The Family Band, and a rock star frontman, Dewald Louw (winner of Afrikaans Idols 2006), who with his stellar vocals, brings the house down every time! Creative Team: Product of The Family Band.

The performance is on Saturday 13th May at 7:30pm.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/may23




Review: CRUISE at Homecoming Centre Is Poignant, Relevant and Powerful Photo
Review: CRUISE at Homecoming Centre Is Poignant, Relevant and Powerful
What did our critic think of CRUISE at Homecoming Centre?CRUISE, originally written and performed by Jack Holden, was one of the first plays to open after the COVID-19 lockdown in London, after which it moved to the West End, garnering an Olivier Award nomination for Best New Play.
Review: THE KING OF BROKEN THINGS from Theatre Smiths Will Stay in Your Heart Photo
Review: THE KING OF BROKEN THINGS from Theatre Smiths Will Stay in Your Heart
Have you ever seen a piece of theatre that crawls into your heart and you’re happy for it to just stay there? This is how I feel after seeing THE KING OF BROKEN THINGS.
BASICALLY BROADWAY Fundraiser Will Raise Money For the Masque Theatre Photo
BASICALLY BROADWAY Fundraiser Will Raise Money For the Masque Theatre
The Masque Theatre has announced its upcoming fundraiser event - BASICALLY BROADWAY. Come and enjoy the sounds of local choir Vocal Unity and help the theatre to raise funds for Project Solar. It's all happening on Saturday 20 May at the theatre in Muizenberg.
EMBODY YOU to Play The Drama Factory in May Photo
EMBODY YOU to Play The Drama Factory in May
The award-winning dancer-choreographic duo Grant van Ster and Shaun Oelf alongside their company Figure of 8 Dance Collective is coming to the Drama Factory Theatre sold-out dance work titled, EMBODY YOU.

More Hot Stories For You


The Family Band Presents A QUEEN Experience at The Drama Factory This MonthThe Family Band Presents A QUEEN Experience at The Drama Factory This Month
May 2, 2023

The Family Band, consisting of 8 members, have garnered a reputation for being one of the best tribute bands in South Africa, with a line-up of seasoned musicians and a dynamic, professional frontman. 
TWELFTH NIGHT Comes to the Masque TheatreTWELFTH NIGHT Comes to the Masque Theatre
May 2, 2023

Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night is at last going to hit the stage at the Masque Theatre this July. Performances run 5-15 July.  
BASICALLY BROADWAY Fundraiser Will Raise Money For the Masque TheatreBASICALLY BROADWAY Fundraiser Will Raise Money For the Masque Theatre
April 24, 2023

The Masque Theatre has announced its upcoming fundraiser event - BASICALLY BROADWAY. Come and enjoy the sounds of local choir Vocal Unity and help the theatre to raise funds for Project Solar. It's all happening on Saturday 20 May at the theatre in Muizenberg.
EMBODY YOU to Play The Drama Factory in MayEMBODY YOU to Play The Drama Factory in May
April 23, 2023

The award-winning dancer-choreographic duo Grant van Ster and Shaun Oelf alongside their company Figure of 8 Dance Collective is coming to the Drama Factory Theatre sold-out dance work titled, EMBODY YOU.
THE GOOD NEWS CABARET Will Play The Drama Factory This MonthTHE GOOD NEWS CABARET Will Play The Drama Factory This Month
April 23, 2023

Godfrey Johnson and Roland Perold - sharing one stage and a single piano – for a once-off, not-to-be missed, performance at the Drama Factory.  Delighting Durban in December, Cape Town gets the advantage of the now fully brewed coffee comedy and percolated piano playing that kept audiences clapping and critics celebrating. 
share