The Drama Factory to Present Amanda Strydom, ON THE ROAD WITH SHANIA TWAIN AND KEITH, and More This Month

There's another great line-up of top-quality South African entertainment at The Drama Factory this month.

“The July programme features a fresh new comedy show, a range of fabulous music and theatre from our celebrated performer Amanda Strydom ,” says Sue Diepeveen, owner of The Drama Factory. “We're also delighted to welcome the popular and highly accomplished Selim Kagee with his Il Mondo, a journey through timeless melodies.”

6 and 7 July at 19h30

Amanda Strydom, State of the Heart

Tickets cost R200 / R220

Recent winner of the Naledi Theatre Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical Theatre Production for Brel / Piaf, doyenne of the musical theatre, Amanda Strydom, celebrates the 30 anniversary of her iconic one woman musical play, State of the Heart. Strydom wrote State of the Heart in 1993 and won the Dalro and Showtime awards for Cabaret of the Year and Show of the year in 1994. The show was the first of her six self-penned one woman plays to date, in which she integrates a storyline with music to create a one woman musical theatre experience. This production has been performed in S.A., Namibia, the Netherlands, Belgium, on farm verandas, a cave in Hermanus, a train between Johannesburg and Bloemfontein and is still in high demand.

This timeless love story, in six languages, was directed by Ian Roberts, and gently pokes fun at the Afrikaner soul giving a glimpse of the history of South Africa from the twenties to the late seventies. It was a time when women had to know their place, peroxide their skins (because freckles were considered common); when men wore braces and smoked Springboktwak and Boeremeisies had to marry Boereseuns! The heroine, Maxie de Meyer (a boeremeisie) falls in love with Raymond G. Bartlett ( a dashing rooinek) who also happens to be a R.A.F fighter pilot – and a drama in the tradition of Springbok radio serials unfolds. Amanda is accompanied by the talented Coenraad Rall on Piano.

8 and 15 July at 10am and 12

9 July at 3pm

The Emperor's New Clothes

Tickets cost R80 / R100

Well-loved tale By Hans Christian Andersen gets a fresh new look this winter. With a distinctly South African flavour, actors Henu Badenhorst and Jessie Diepeveen take us on a journey behind the scenes at the emperor's palace. His majesty is a vain man, obsessed with his looks and living a great life, he doesn't care too much about his subjects. Along comes Charlotte who decides to expose him for the world to see. Can she convince him that that she is making him a magical cloak which is only visible to clever people? To find out, come and join us for some family fun!

14 and 15 July at 19h30

#That's What She Said

Tickets cost R150

No under 15s – Language / adult content

#That's What She Said is a wildly hysterical, and charming romp that delves into the world of technology and the wonderful, crazy and often puzzling characters that can be found online. It is a combination of music, stand-up comedy, and hilarious skits. From tutorials for how to abstain from social media, stalk your ex or the value of the perfect selfie, Megan Spencer and Luella Holland explore some of the funniest, most awkward moments that social media has caused. You will see situations that remind you of yourself, those you love, and those you wish you'd never met. Probably a good idea to pop a Panado pre-emptively for the pain you will have from laughing.

“That's What She Said” was initially a one-woman show but, you asked for more, and so we are giving you more, literally. Serving up some serious double-trouble, the incredibly talented Megan Spencer joins Luella Holland on stage with an updated and refreshed feed of glorious new characters and some old familiar ones, that return for round two! You most certainly don't have to have seen the previous version to enjoy all that this fun- filled show has to offer.

21 July at 19h30

Summer of 69' - The Ultimate Bryan Adams Experience

Tickets cost R180 / R200

THE SUMMER OF 69 Follows the format of Bryan Adams' epic Wembley Stadium concert where he performed all the amazing hits we know and love, to an over 70 000 strong audience. With songs like Summer of 69', Everything I do, Run to you, I need somebody, have you ever really loved a woman, cuts like a knife and more - this tribute show will present all the grit and romance that is Bryan Adams Further

Band: Lead vocalist /bassist Ant Kinsey from the original Rumours of Fleetwood Mac Show - 2020 - 2022). Drums: Malcolm Cassisa, also from Fleetwood mac lineup and Tuxedo. Guitarist Simon van Dugteran, from Sidewinder. Keyboard player Simon Kettlebourogh from Fifty Shades.

28 July at 19h30

On the road with Shania Twain and Keith

Tickets cost R180 / R 200

On the road with Shania Twain and Keith Urban is a tribute show that covers all of these 2 iconic artists' greatest hits. Come and enjoy a special evening with a 6-piece line-up, costume changes and great music!

Being huge fans of American Country music, a tribute show was conceptualized, covering the hits of Shania Twain and Keith Urban, as these 2 popular American Country artists possess the same modern Pop Rock Country style of music. “On the Road with Shania Twain and Keith Urban Tribute” had its inception in 2022 with successful performances with audience interacting and sing-a-longs at various venues such as Jamrock Theatre, Heroes Restaurant, Die Boer, Die Koelkamers (Paternoster).

Keith Urban and Shania Twain are two of the biggest names in American Country music. They have changed traditional Country music to a more modern Pop Rock Country feel. Shania Twain won a total of 223 awards throughout her career and Keith Urban won a total of 110 awards, which included four best male Country Vocal Performance awards. Some of the hit songs covered in the show by Shania Twain are Man I feel like a Woman, That don't impress me much, No one needs to know, Still the one and Any man of mine. Keith Urban's hit songs that feature in the show are Blue Ain't Your Colour, Somebody like you, Who wouldn't wanna be me, Jeans On and Where the Black Top ends, amongst others.

29 July at 19h30 and 30 July at 16h00

Selim Kagee presents Il Mondo

Tickets cost R180 / R160

Experience the nostalgic allure of the last century through the enchanting melodies of timeless, classic songs with Selim Kagee's breathtaking new show, “Il Mondo”. Be transported to a long-forgotten world, where the most beautiful songs have etched themselves into our memories for eternity. With his warm, textured voice, Selim will take you on a romantic journey, sharing delightful anecdotes from his own life. Witness the heart-warming and often humorous story of his musical path, which culminated in him becoming the premier classical crossover artist in South Africa. Accompanied by Trevor Fischer on piano, this is an unforgettable musical experience of the soul!

Brace yourself for beloved classics like “Ill Mondo”, “Can't Help Falling In Love”, “Besame Mucho”, “The Wonder of You”, “And I Love You So” and “Bridge Over Troubled Waters” … songs that have stood the test of time and continue to captivate audiences to this day. Selim's charming stage presence and magical voice will surely tug at your heartstrings. Classic Feel Magazine hails him as “an impressive, new, proudly South African addition to the adult contemporary and crossover fields, of which these four greats (Boccelli, Groban, Pavarotti and Bublé) are amongst the most well-known exemplars”.

In 2012, Selim Kagee made his debut with the major label EMI Records, releasing his album “Cry For Love”. This album features a diverse mix of original compositions and popular hits from different genres, showcasing Kagee's versatility as a musician. Kagee's warm and rich voice adds to the appeal of the album, which is peppered with influences from pop, classical, and cinematic music. Since then, Kagee has continued to enchant audiences with his elegant and expressive stage presence. He has performed in many orchestra concerts, singing both evergreen ballads and stirring original compositions using a unique blend of pop and operatic vocal styles. His performances often include popular classics like "Can't Help Falling In Love", "Besame Mucho", "Il Mondo", and chart-toppers like "Can't Take My Eyes Off You". Kagee also spices up his shows with witty and humorous anecdotes about his life and musical journey.

Over the years, Kagee has accomplished many career highlights. He won the hearts of all South Africans when he performed the South African National Anthem live on international television from Perth, Australia, for the Boks vs Wallabies rugby match in 2014. He was also invited to perform at the prestigious Sergio Franchi Memorial Concert in Connecticut, USA. In 2012, Kagee was a featured guest artist on the chart-topping Irish group Celtic Woman's “Home for Christmas” album

Bookings for all shows can be made at Click Here or contact 073 215 2290.

With its fully licensed bar and cosy, welcoming atmosphere, The Drama Factory is the perfect venue to enjoy top-quality entertainment with a group of friends or family. The solar-powered invertor ensures the show will always go on, even when there is load-shedding!

Make a staycation of a visit to The Drama Factory, booking in with one of their wonderful accommodation partners. Spend the night at The Views Guesthouse, 185 on Beach or Majorca House to enjoy the beauty and many other activities on offer in the surrounding Helderberg region. Visit the website for further details.

The Drama Factory is situated at 10 Comprop Sq, Henry Vos Close, Asla Business Park, Strand, Western Cape. Parking is available at the venue.

The Drama Factory

Established in 2017, The Drama Factory has become renowned as a prime destination for patrons to enjoy quality entertainment across a range of genres in a relaxed and welcoming environment. As well as showcasing mainstream productions, The Drama Factory offers creatives a venue to workshop performances, providing an affordable space for artists to bring their creative ideas to life.

The Drama Factory hosts a number of training initiatives, including a theatre lighting training programme. Through its relationship with organisations such as the Anna Foundation and Masikhule, The Drama Factory enables opportunities for young theatre goers to attend performances and workshops, assisting to build audiences and artists for tomorrow.

Committed to providing a platform to nurture original South African theatre productions, The Drama Factory also co-produces new work, such as the What Did The Fox Say? series, which was sponsored by the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture.