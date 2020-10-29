The Drama Factory Presents THE LATIN AFFAIR

THE LATIN AFFAIR will be presented Sat 7th Nov 7pm.

Brace yourself for a Latin Affair that will be unforgettable, and far more exciting than DESPACITO!

Ernesto Latino, originally from Paraquay, South America, a multi-skilled musician and specialist of various Latin genres, will transport you to exotic destinations like Peru, Agentina, Brazil, Spain, Italy, Mexico and Greece, to mention but a few, with his beautiful collection of Mediterranean and Latin-American music. He sings with ease in Spanish, Italian, Portuguese and English and will perform popular cover songs from renowned artists such as Julio Iglesias, Gipsy Kings, Andrea Bocelli, Michael Buble, Enrique Iglesias, Dean Martin, Helmut Lotti, Patrizio Buanne and Carlos Santana, amongst others. Sit back and be immersed in the mystery and magic of this fascinating musical journey, that will showcase the spectacular guitar skills and honey-toned voice of this virtuoso, as you are treated to some romantic hits like Amor Amor, That's Amore and Il Mondo, and others, as well as to foot-tapping, pulsating, vibrant hits like Despacito, Volare, Bailando, Bamboleo, Lambada and La Bamba.

Ernesto Latino was an integral member of some of the most celebrated Latin groups, such as Los Gomes and Los Indios and won numerous awards with them, apart from performing on TV shows across countries such as Venezuela, Columbia, Peru and Argentina. Prior to moving to South Africa, he lived in Osaka, Japan for 5 years where he performed as a solo artist across Japan and China. Ernesto has won and earned the respect of many Latin aficionado.

He will be joined on stage by energetic percussionist, David Benzaquen, from Buenos Aires, Argentina.

THE LATIN AFFAIR IS A SHOW THAT WILL RESONATE WITH YOUNG AND OLD ALIKE AND THAT WILL TRULY BE MEMORABLE!

Schedule

Sat 7th Nov 7pm

R150.00

R130.00

R120.00

Sun 8th Nov 4pm

R150.00

R130.00

R120.00

