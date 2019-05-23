The Drama Factory Presents FATHER AND SON: ANDRE' SWIEGERS and EMILE SWIEGERS

Father & Son - Andre' Swiegers & Emile Swiegers at THE DRAMA FACTORY

Folk rocker Andre Swiegers shares the stage with his son, guitar virtuous, Emile. They are set to captivate the audience with golden oldies of artists like Paul Simon, Cat Stevens, Bob Dylan, Peter Sarstedt, Jerry Jeff Walker and Creedence Clearwater Revival - as well as their own original songs. André resides in Pretoria and Emile in Somerset West. Occasionally the two forces join, then the generation gap diminishes and a unique symbiosis occurs between father and son.

André Swiegers has been an active artist for decades. He has collaborated and shared stages with some of the most celebrated names in the industry. He wrote and co-wrote songs that became popular locally and abroad - Blou, Eva, Jammer om te hoor, Doncella, Turn on the light, All I really want, Going Down, Twee Feilbare Mense, Hoe draai die wind dan nou, Aphrodite, Take me where the sun is shining (Coleske), to name a few. He has won several awards - varying from best contemporary album to best producer. His son, Emile, played lead guitar for the popular Afrikaans band 'Die Tuindwergies'. Currently he is pursuing a solo career as songwriter/arranger/producer/recording- and performing artist.

The event will take place on Thursday, June 6th at 7:30 pm.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za

The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/And19





