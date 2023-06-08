Tally Ho! Productions Presents Its New Production of Willy Russell's EDUCATING RITA

Tally Ho! Productions will present its new production of Willy Russell's classic comedy, EDUCATING RITA.

Rita White, a young Liverpudlian hairdresser enrols in an Open University course to study literature to better herself and escape from her drab and dreary working-class world. Along the way, she meets her tutor, Frank Bryant, a jaded professor who quickly becomes fascinated by Rita's offbeat take on the world of academia.

EDUCATING RITA was originally commissioned by the Royal Shakespeare company and opened to great acclaim in 1980. The play, by Willy Russell (Blood Brothers, Shirley Valentine), was adapted in 1983 to a multi-award-winning film starring Michael Caine and Julie Waters.

Featured in the titular role of Rita is Fleur du Cap and Naledi nominee, Zoë McLaughlin, last seen in 'The Last Five Years' as Cathy Hiatt.

Playing opposite her as Professor Frank Bryant is award-winning actor Jason K. Ralph, last seen as Lord Wessex in the Fugard Theatre production of 'Shakespeare In Love'.

The South Africa production features a brand-new score by internationally recognised composer Jonathan M. Blair.

With dialogue radiant with the wit and charm of 1980s England, EDUCATING RITA is an intimate, funny, and moving classic about an unexpected connection between two people from two very different worlds and how it changes their paths forever.

Educating Rita will be running at Theatre on the bay from 5 July 2022 to 15 July 2022 for a limited season. Tickets are selling from R150 to R 250 through Click Here, or by calling the Theatre on the bay box-office at 021 438 3300.