THE SYSTEM Comes to POPArt Theatre

The System is an internationally acclaimed, multi award winning show that used physical expression, miming and dialogue to tell a story about three prisoners.

Happening on an empty stage with no props the story of poverty, crime riddled communities, injustice, compassionate,betrayal, friendship and values in modern day South Africa is explored.

Based on the life experiences of three young South African males, The System follows the events leading to themen's daring escape from prison following their unusual dramatic and unconnected incarcerations and their subsequent escape and their journey thereafter.

Written by Kgosana Thekwana Directed by Seiphemo Motswiri

R 120 online. R 140 at the door.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at POPArt by visiting popartcentre.co.za. For telephone enquiries please call Hayleigh on 083.245.1040 or Orly on 082.472.2559.





