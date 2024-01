After a successful sell-out season at the Artscape Opera House in Cape Town, Pieter Toerien and Cape Town Opera’s stunning production of the world’s most loved family musical – The Sound of Music – ended its record-breaking month-long run yesterday, Sunday 14 January 2024. Seen by over 51 000 delighted theatre-goers of all ages, this highly-acclaimed production saw every single show sold out, with enthusiastic standing ovations after every performance.

Said Cape Town Opera’s Artistic Director Magdalene Minnaar, “This collaboration with Pieter Toerien Productions has been a thrill from start to finish. Having four weeks of capacity houses right from the get-go is something we have not seen in many years, certainly not since the pandemic dealt the theatre industry such a crushing blow. It makes us even more positive and excited about 2024 which also happens to be Cape Town Opera’s milestone 25th anniversary year!"