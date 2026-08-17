THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW to Return to Montecasino Theatre

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The legendary cult musical The Rocky Horror Show will run at Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre in Fourways from 23 October to 6 December 2026. Presented by Pieter Toerien Productions in association with the Luitingh Alexander Musical Theatre Academy (LAMTA), this staging by director Steven Stead will unleash all the wild energy, wicked humour and rock 'n' roll rebellion that has made the show a global phenomenon for over 50 years.

The show features an award -winning South African cast led by Craig Urbani (We Will Rock You, My Fair Lady), who reprises his role as Frank-N-Furter, Léa Blerk (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Dear Evan Hansen) as Janet, Robert Everson (Noises Off, Tony Awards) as Brad, Schoemann Smit (Black Coffee, The Sound of Music) as Riff, Jasmine Minter (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, The Addams Family) as Magenta, Anna Olivier (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) as Columbia, Anne Power as the Narrator, Micah Stokajovic (My Fair Lady, Peter Pan) as Rocky and Zak Hendrikz (Sewe, A Christmas Carol) as Eddie/Dr Scott. Miguel de Sampaio, Tjaart van der Walt, Cleo Wesley, Alessia Gironi, Taya Pearson, Gabi Knight and Sasha Duffy make up the stellar ensemble.

Stead's production, first performed last year in Durban, brings a fresh, fearless edge to Richard O'Brien's iconic musical while staying true to its anarchic heart. Audiences can expect a slick, high-voltage theatrical experience packed with unforgettable songs, outrageous characters and a whole lot of liberated fun. First performed in 1973, The Rocky Horror Show has become one of the most celebrated musicals of all time, shattering conventions and gleefully celebrating individuality, freedom of expression and unapologetic self-discovery. From the moment sweethearts Brad and Janet experience a stormy night, a flat tyre and a detour to a mysterious castle, audiences are swept into a world where nothing is quite what it seems and everything is possible.

Inside the castle, they encounter the charismatic, corset-clad 'sweet transvestite' Dr Frank 'n' Furter, his eccentric household and the muscle-bound creation Rocky, brought to life in a riot of glitter, glam and guitar riffs. What unfolds is a deliciously subversive journey of transformation, temptation and self-realisation fuelled by rock anthems including Time Warp, Sweet Transvestite and Hot Patootie - Bless My Soul.

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