DRACULA Returns With Cape Town City Ballet With Performances At Artscape

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From 28 October 2026, Artscape Theatre becomes a world of shadows, seduction and the supernatural as David Nixon CBE's Dracula returns to the stage, presented by Cape Town City Ballet (CTCB) and featuring a cast led by Leading Principals Kirstél Paterson and Leusson Muniz.

Nixon's Dracula is a darkly theatrical collision of dance, music, design and gothic storytelling, an intoxicating invitation into a world where passion, danger and the macabre intertwine. Nixon's choreography pushes the classical genre into more visceral territory, combining raw physicality, sensuality and intensity with the precision and grace of this exquisite art form.

Set to a stirring score and brought to life through minimalist staging, evocative lighting, period costumes and striking set design, every element draws audiences deeper into Dracula's shadowy world. For those drawn to the mysterious and macabre, Dracula offers an enticing escape from the ordinary and an invitation to surrender to the dark side.

The full casting announcement will follow.

Dracula is ballet with its fangs firmly on display. The limited run - six shows only - runs from 28 October to 1 November 2026 with evening performances on 28, 29, 30 and 31 October at 7:30pm and matinees on 31 October at 2:00pm and on 1 November at 12:00pm. Advance booking is highly recommended and tickets cost from R250–R500 through Webtickets and Artscape Dial-A-Seat on 0214217695. No patrons under the age of 13.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 41 Days 09 Hrs 01 Min 15 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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