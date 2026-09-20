DRACULA Returns With Cape Town City Ballet With Performances At Artscape
The performance features Kirstél Paterson and Leusson Muniz.
From 28 October 2026, Artscape Theatre becomes a world of shadows, seduction and the supernatural as David Nixon CBE's Dracula returns to the stage, presented by Cape Town City Ballet (CTCB) and featuring a cast led by Leading Principals Kirstél Paterson and Leusson Muniz.
Nixon's Dracula is a darkly theatrical collision of dance, music, design and gothic storytelling, an intoxicating invitation into a world where passion, danger and the macabre intertwine. Nixon's choreography pushes the classical genre into more visceral territory, combining raw physicality, sensuality and intensity with the precision and grace of this exquisite art form.
Set to a stirring score and brought to life through minimalist staging, evocative lighting, period costumes and striking set design, every element draws audiences deeper into Dracula's shadowy world. For those drawn to the mysterious and macabre, Dracula offers an enticing escape from the ordinary and an invitation to surrender to the dark side.
The full casting announcement will follow.
Dracula is ballet with its fangs firmly on display. The limited run - six shows only - runs from 28 October to 1 November 2026 with evening performances on 28, 29, 30 and 31 October at 7:30pm and matinees on 31 October at 2:00pm and on 1 November at 12:00pm. Advance booking is highly recommended and tickets cost from R250–R500 through Webtickets and Artscape Dial-A-Seat on 0214217695. No patrons under the age of 13.
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