Review: THE FIFTH STEP is hilarious, sharp and hits you in the gut

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THE FIFTH STEP is one of those plays that makes you laugh before hitting you in the gut with real emotion. The writing and the characters created by acclaimed Northern Irish playwright, David Ireland, are superb. And the Baxter team that brought this delicate and clever script to life have more than risen to the occasion. It was a brilliant night at the theatre, watching two excellent actors spar on stage.

As the title suggests, THE FIFTH STEP is set in the world of Alcoholics Anonymous. It deals largely with the relationship between sponsor and sponsee, as well as getting into themes of masculinity and vulnerability, religion, and accountability. James (Albert Pretorius) is the wizened veteran of AA who has been sober for many years, and sponsored several newcomers through that time. Luka (Lyle October) is one such newcomer, who is still volatile and coming to terms with his new-found sobriety. I've always found the notion of being a sponsor, helping someone who is so vulnerable go through something that could trigger your own demons, intriguing. And that's exactly what this play deals with - pulling on the threads of who these two characters are and what has brought them to where they are right now.

The actual fifth step in AA is a huge one. This is when you are supposed to be completely open and honest about past transgressions - particularly ones that you made while in the throes of your addiction. It's an extremely vulnerable place to go and I doubt most people are ever that honest with themselves, nevermind being that honest with another person. This is where the real drama of the play comes out. The characters rip open the past and let it all hang out.

Now, this all sounds very heavy. However, the genius of the script is that so much of this vulnerability and pain is told through dark humour. I absolutely love plays like this, and THE FIFT STEP is no exception. Through humour, you can truly get to the nub of issues and make them somehow more pallatable and more uncomfortable for an audience at the same time. It's a fine line to walk, and director Charmain Weir-Smith has done a fantastic job treading it. The performances from Pretorius and October are always grounded in truth and real emotions, even in the moments where they are pushing the comedy to almost slapstick levels. It's thrilling to watch.

THE FIFTH STEP is an excellent piece of theatre, with powerhouse performances. Subtle and deceptively simple set and costumes from Wolf Britz and Marisa Steenkamp respectively ensure that the focus stays on the story, giving the actors plenty to play with on stage. Each nuanced layer added to the play brings the climax that much more vividly to life - and I enjoyed every moment.

THE FIFTH STEP is on at the Baxter Studio until 26 September, and tickets are available via Webtickets.

Photo credit: Fiona MacPherson

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