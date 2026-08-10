THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD to Open at Montecasino Theatre

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The Murder of Roger Ackroyd will come to Montecasino Theatre this month. Performances will run 21 August to 27 September.

Hercule Poirot, ostensibly retired to the sleepy village of King's Abbot, has to exercise his “leetle grey cells” to find out just who it was who murdered Roger Ackroyd, the master of Fernly Hall and the paterfamilias of a strangely dysfunctional family. Poirot, aided by the village doctor and police inspector, is determined to find his way through the thickets of supposition to determine who the killer is.

Amid the multitude of motives and a labyrinth of alibis, Poirot comes to accept that solving crimes is what he does best and growing prize-winning marrows is not for him. This is a brand new adaptation of Agatha Christie's best-loved crime novel for the stage, packed with all the thrills, surprises, laughs and gasp-inducing twists that you've come to expect from the undisputed Queen of Murder Mysteries. Come pit your detecting skills against those of Monsieur Poirot and see if you can solve the crime before he does!

Adapted for stage by Mark Shanahan. Directed by Alan Swerdlow and Designed by Denis Hutchinson, The Murder of Roger Ackroyd promises to be a treat for Agatha Christie fans! The show welcomes back Alan Committie in the role of Poirot. Alan is joined by Christie favourites Graham Hopkins, Dianne Simpson, Sharon Spiegel Wagner, Mike Huff, Brett Kruger and Michael Richard. Making The Murder of Roger Ackroyd even more of a must-see is the exciting addition of new suspects - Russel Savadier, Louise Saint-Claire, Mary-Anne Wright, Sarah Wolhuter and Dean Goldblum.

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