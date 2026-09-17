ROCKSTEADY'S WOODSTOCK & BEYOND to Open at The Drama Factory

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'Rocksteady's Woodstock & Beyond - 1965 to 1975' will come to The Drama Factory from Sun 4 Oct 2026 to Sun 4 Oct 2026.

'Woodstock and Beyond' blends the folk, storytelling, psychedelic rock of the 60s, as it morphed into the classic rock of the 70s. Featuring songs from Janis Joplin, Grace Slick, Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, The Doors, Rare Earth, Golden Earring, The Rolling Stones, Tina Turner, Credence Clearwater Revival, Free, Bad Company, Cream, Carole King, and more!

With successful runs of their shows, 'Back to the 80s', 'The Women of Rock', 'You Oughta Know it's the 90s', and 'When Rock Ruled', this show promises all the same excitement and fun RockSteady are known for. So join us for a show steeped in nostalgia - you will sing, and you will dance, as you are transported back to a time of peace, love, and hope.

Rocksteady is: Sharyn Seidel Kometz: lead vocals. Colin Plit: vocals & bass guitar, Pamela Levesque: vocals & Keyboards, Joshua Buchalter Lead Guitar and Damian Rijkers on drums.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 17 Hrs 55 Min 55 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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