ROCKSTEADY'S WOODSTOCK & BEYOND to Open at The Drama Factory
The band performs a 120-minute show blending psychedelic rock of the 1960s with classic rock of the 1970s.
'Rocksteady's Woodstock & Beyond - 1965 to 1975' will come to The Drama Factory from Sun 4 Oct 2026 to Sun 4 Oct 2026.
'Woodstock and Beyond' blends the folk, storytelling, psychedelic rock of the 60s, as it morphed into the classic rock of the 70s. Featuring songs from Janis Joplin, Grace Slick, Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, The Doors, Rare Earth, Golden Earring, The Rolling Stones, Tina Turner, Credence Clearwater Revival, Free, Bad Company, Cream, Carole King, and more!
With successful runs of their shows, 'Back to the 80s', 'The Women of Rock', 'You Oughta Know it's the 90s', and 'When Rock Ruled', this show promises all the same excitement and fun RockSteady are known for. So join us for a show steeped in nostalgia - you will sing, and you will dance, as you are transported back to a time of peace, love, and hope.
Rocksteady is: Sharyn Seidel Kometz: lead vocals. Colin Plit: vocals & bass guitar, Pamela Levesque: vocals & Keyboards, Joshua Buchalter Lead Guitar and Damian Rijkers on drums.
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