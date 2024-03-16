THE RETURN OF ELVIS DU PISANIE Returns to Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



THE RETURN OF ELVIS DU PISANIE, written and directed by Paul Slabolepszy, starring Ashley Dowds, will play Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre from 10 May – 26 May.

The Return of Elvis du Pisanie - first performed in July, 1992 - has the distinction of having won more awards (in a single year) than any other play in the history of South African Theatre - 1993 Vita, Fleur du Cap and Dalro Awards included Best New South African Play, Best Actor, Best Production, Best Director - as well as The Star “Tonight”/IGI Life Vita Award for Comedy. It has also been presented - by invitation - in Washington DC and Chicago, USA.

Eddie du Pisanie (played by Ashley Dowds) - a forty-six year old East Rand salesman - is retrenched and decides life is no longer worth living. He writes a suicide note to his wife and is about to gas himself in his car in the garage, when he switches on the car radio. The Elvis Presley song he hears does more than take him back 30 years - it recalls an event in his childhood that changed his life forever. Abandoning - for the moment - the idea of suicide, he drives the 200 kilometre journey to the town in which he grew up, to a lamp post opposite the ex-Carlton Bioscope in Witbank, there to retrace his life, to try to find out what went wrong, how it went wrong, and - perhaps most importantly - why it went wrong...

Can we change our own destinies...? “Elvis” du Pisanie is about to find out...

Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre

Limited 2-week season ONLY: 10 May – 26 May

Tickets at the button below and Theatre Box Office (011) 511 1988