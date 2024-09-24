THE MASQUE Honours 65 Years With Birthday Bash Variety Show On 12 October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Iconic theatre The Masque marks its incredible 65th birthday next month with its 65th Birthday Bash Variety Show on 12 October.

The gala performance presents an exhilarating evening to commemorate this remarkable milestone, filled with great entertainment, reflection, joy, inspiration, shared community and fun!

The programme features everything from dance and comedy to dramatic performances with a line-up that includes Ruskin Road, Rob Coutts Improv Troupe, Interlace Live, Barres Dance School and more.

Patrons can go for glamour and get dressed up in the festive event colour schemes of black, red, white and gold, then join the team and cast for complimentary snacks and drinks in the foyer after the show, making it a night to remember!

Bookings can be made at Quicket

“As we commemorate The Masque's historic journey, we invite everyone to be part of this moment, in a celebration of the diverse artistic contributions that have defined The Masque over the years,” says Daniel Enticott, Chairperson of The Masque.

“Volunteers form the backbone of our operation, from the performers on stage, to our technical team and front of house and bar staff. We are equally proud to be a go-to destination of choice for the many professional artists and organistions that hire our venue. We honour them all with our 65th Birthday Bash Gala, which also marks the date of our reopening in 1999 following the fire that gutted the venue.”

“The Gala is an opportunity to invest in the future of The Masque, enabling us to continue our service to the community, promoting artistic engagement and development and ensuring we remain a beacon of cultural enrichment for years to come. Support our fundraising efforts by buying a ticket and / or making a donation to help us continue our legacy,” says Enticott.

The Masque is an iconic cornerstone of Cape Town's cultural landscape, celebrating over six decades of fostering creativity, inclusivity and community spirit. The venue opened its doors in 1959, and was forced to close in 1997 following a devastating fire. It reopened in 1999, largely thanks to the generosity of the late Joan St Leger-Lindbergh, enabling it to continue with the vision of founder Bertie Stern, whose objective was to encourage voluntary participation in all forms of theatre by all people.

The Masque was originally one of the only theatres in Cape Town that was open to people of all ethnic backgrounds.

The Masque currently offers a wide range of projects and programmes to promote artistic development and engagement. These include:

Productions such as its forthcoming annual holiday season fairytale Red Riding Hood in December;

The Youth and Curtain Up Clubs running for 8 - 16 year olds in term time;

A film masterclass series with Riaz Solker;

The chance for people to learn about theatre with The Masque's Theatre Bootcamp workshops, covering topics such as set design, sound and lighting and musical direction;

A playreading series that provides the chance for writers to have their new scripts brought to life, as well as the opportunity for the public to be part of the development process.

To make a donation to invest in the future of The Masque, donate here.

The Masque's 65th Birthday Bash Variety Show will be performed on Saturday 12 October at 8pm.

No under 13s

The Box Office at The Masque is now open three days a week!

Visit them on Tuesday, Wednesday and Fridays between 9am and 2pm.

The Masque is situated at 37 Main Rd, Muizenberg, Cape Town, 7950, South Africa.

Parking is available at the venue. Wheelchair Access and Facilities available.

Join The Masque community! Become a member and have your say in the theatre. You can also sign up as a volunteer to participate on stage or behind the scenes, from stage management to archiving the wardrobe department! http://bit.ly/MasqueVolunteer

