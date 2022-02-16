THE LAST FIVE YEARS Comes to Theatre on the Bay

After being postponed for two years due to the COVID-19 lockdown, The Last Five Years is finally going on stage at the beautiful Theatre on the bay from 29 March 2022 to 9 April 2022.

Winner of a Drama Desk Award and named one of TIME Magazine's 10 best shows of 2001, Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years has captivated audiences with a score of mesmerising brilliance and an ingenious libretto. Numerous international productions established the musical's place as a masterpiece of modern musical theatre.

The Last Five Years is a one-act drama-comedy telling the story of the short-lived marriage between Catherine Hiatt, a struggling actress, and Jamie Wellerstein, an up-and-coming novelist on the brink of getting his big break. This story of two people meeting at the wrong time in their lives is told in a fresh and new manner. Cathy tells their story backwards from the end of their relationship to first meeting, whilst Jamie proceeds chronologically. They meet only once, in the middle of the show.

Featured in the coveted role of Jamie is Fleur-Du-Cap nominee, Anthony Downing, last seen as Brad Majors in the 2019 production of Rocky Horror by Pieter Toerien Productions. Playing opposite him as Cathy, is Fleur-Du-Cap nominee Zoë McLaughlin, who recently performed in the 2021 Abrahamse & Meyer production, The Blue Piano|The Blue Guitar, which ran for three weeks at The Vineyard Hotel. At the helm of the creative team is award-winning director Paul Griffiths with musical direction by Jaco Griessel. To fully realise Jason Robert Brown's vision, the cast will be accompanied live on stage by an ensemble of six musicians.

The Last Five Years will be running at Theatre on the bay from 29 March 2022 to 9 April 2022. Tickets are selling from R180,00 to R 220,00 through Computicket. All tickets are currently sold in accordance with COVID 19 guidelines so only a limited number of tickets are currently available.