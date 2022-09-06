Sylvaine Strike Directs 60th Anniversary Production Of Edward Albee's WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Starring Alan Committie at Montecasino

Gloucester Productions has announced a 2022 production of a theatrical classic at Theatre on the Bay in Cape Town and Pieter Toerien's Montecasino theatre in Johannesburg.

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf is regarded by many as one of the more powerful explorations of relationship dynamics and this year it celebrates its 60th anniversary.

Back in 1962, audiences and critics alike could not get enough of Edward Albee's masterful play. A dark comedy, it portrays husband and wife George and Martha in a searing night of dangerous fun and games with a younger couple, Nick and Honey, who get caught up in the battle.

By the evening's end, a stunning, almost unbearable revelation provides a climax that has shocked audiences for years. With the play's razor-sharp dialogue, witty and hilarious scenarios and the stripping away of social pretence it has been described as "a brilliantly original work of art, surging with shocks of recognition and dramatic fire" (Newsweek)

This production is in the wonderfully capable hands of a multi award-winning team:

Sylvaine Strike (Fleur du cap best director for Endgame) directs a stellar cast including:

Alan Committie (Fleur du cap best actor for Richard III),

Robyn Scott (Fleur du cap best actress for Elizabeth - Almost a woman)

Sanda Shandu (Fleur du cap best supporting actor for King Kong)

and Berenice Barbier (making her professional stage debut)

The show is designed by Wolf Britz (fleur du cap best lighting design for Valsrivier)

Director Sylvaine Strike muses:

"On the auspicious occasion of its' 60th anniversary, directing Edward Albee's extraordinary Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf feels like an electrifying rite of passage, and I am both humbled and thrilled! This superbly penned dark comedy is a beast; a timeless classic that plays out over the length of a single evening during which Bourbon and Brandy are consumed in vast quantities by its four protagonists. Mischievous mind games are only the tip of the liquor fuelled iceberg leaving the audience no option but to ride its deliciously wild rollercoaster of hilarity, cruelty and madness.

I am so excited to be working with an absolutely luminous cast. The iconic roles of the evening's hosts George and Martha played by the two formidable theatrical forces that are Alan Committie and Robyn Scott, and introducing the terrific Sanda Shandu and Berenice Barbier in the roles of their innocent guests Nick and Honey."

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf will run at Theatre on the Bay from Friday 16th September to Saturday 8th of October with performances every tuesday to Saturday at 8pm and a Saturday matinee at 4pm

It will then move to Pieter Toerien's Montecasino theatre in Fourways, Johannesburg where it will run from Friday 14th October to Sunday 6th of November. There will be performances Wednesday to Saturday at 8pm and matiness on Saturday and Sunday at 3pm.

The production carries a suggested age appropriate restriction of no under 13's.