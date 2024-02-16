South African stars align in musical extravaganza at Artscape in support of the Kolisi Foundation

The South African musical cast have been announced as part of a stellar line-up for FINDING THE LIGHT - AN EVENING WITH MUSICAL THEATRE STARS. The production takes place at Artscape Opera House in April. 100% of net proceeds will go towards supporting the phenomenal work of the Kolisi Foundation.

Jonathan Roxmouth, Lucy Tops, Lynelle Kenned and Tshepo Ncokoane will be performing in the show, accompanied by the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, and hosted by Cape Town's very own Marc Lottering.

The production offers audiences the chance to experience the exhilarating power of some of musical theatre's best loved shows, with 100% of net proceeds going towards supporting the phenomenal work of the Kolisi Foundation. The organisation was set up by Siya and Rachel Kolisi in 2019 to tackle some of the toughest challenges facing South African communities.

FINDING THE LIGHT - AN EVENING WITH MUSICAL THEATRE STARS is the culmination of a coordinated international fundraising drive with the Kolisi Foundation.

This musical theatre showpiece will run at Artscape Opera House from 17th to 21st April 2024, with the Gala Night on Thursday 18th April 2024.

Bookings can be made at Webtickets. VIP experience packages are available and include welcome sparkling wine and prime seating.

Accompanied by the full Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, and hosted by Cape Town's very own Marc Lottering, FINDING THE LIGHT - AN EVENING WITH MUSICAL THEATRE STARS promises a visual and auditory kaleidoscope in celebration of our humanity and our collective search for the light.

“We are honoured to have some of South Africa's finest musical theatre talent joining us on stage for Finding the Light,” says Jessica Ross, the London-based Executive Producer of the show and co-founder of Finding The Light Foundation.

“Inspired by the concept that ‘singing connects us', our wonderful guest artists and audiences come together for a fabulous evening of entertainment, whilst investing in the incredible work of the Kolisi Foundation,” says Ross.

“We will be announcing the exciting international artist line-up soon”

“Some of South Africa's most treasured leading ladies and gentlemen have been secured for Finding the Light,” says Daniel Galloway, who is producing the event alongside Jessica Ross.

“We are delighted to announce that Jonathan Roxmouth, Lynelle Kenned, Tshepo Ncokoane and Lucy Tops will be part of the line-up, accompanied by the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra. These artists need no introduction to local musical fans, and we can't wait for first time theatre-goers to experience the powerhouse, captivating voices of these mega-talented performers.”

Jonathan Roxmouth (Phantom of the Opera, West Side Story, Cats) has graced national and international stages, dazzling audiences with his velvet voice, captivating on-stage charisma and all-round, consummate talent. As part of the world tour of Phantom of The Opera, Jonathan made history as youngest English-speaking Phantom yet and won the Philippines' Broadway World Award for his performance. This will be the last time, in some time to come, that South African musical theatre fans can catch Jonathan on home soil!

Other international credits include Chicago, Evita, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, a reprise of Phantom of the Opera and Grease. His most recent success has been Swingle Bells at The Teatro at Montecasino, in December 2023, where over 12 000 audience members revelled in the Christmas spirit. To date, Jonathan has released 11 studio albums that are now available for download and is in constant demand on local and international stages across the globe.

Lynelle Kenned (West Side Story, The Sound of Music, Orpheus in Africa) has become one of the most popular and sought-after cross over musical theatre performers. Performances include Maria in West Side Story, Maria in The Sound of Music, Mattie Allen in Orpheus in Africa, Musetta in La Boheme, Julie in Showboat, Cherubino in Le nozze di Figaro, and Grace in the world premiére of Calling Me Home.

Her list of awards include a 2023 Fiësta for Best Classical Music presentation, 2022 Woordtrofee, the Kunste Onbeperk YOUNG VOICE 2019, a 2018 Naledi Award, a Fiësta Award in 2017, and a Fleur du Cap Award in 2016. Since 2012, she's been a television presenter on Pasella, and subsequently hosting other shows on KykNET and VIA respectively.

Recording artist and seasoned performer Lucy Tops (Kinky Boots, Funny Girl, The Romantix) enchants audiences with her electrifying presence in productions such as Another Day, You Should Be Dancing, Bar None (Fleur du Cap nomination for Best Actress in a Musical), Bon Soir and Woman On Top. She has performed in many large-scale productions such as Soul Classics' Black Ties & Friends at the Baxter Theatre, the Fugard Theatre's The Rocky Horror Show, Shakespeare In Love, Significant Other and many more.

Tshepo Ncokoane (Janice Honeyman's Peter Pan Pantomine, Kinky Boots, We Will Rock You – The Musical World Tour) is a singer, actor, dancer and choreographer. His extensive list of credits include Showtime's Priscilla Queen of The Desert The Musical which earned him Fleur de Cap, Broadway World and SAT Mag award nominations in the Male Featured Role categories. Other productions include Sarafina, Legally Blonde the Musical, various Janice Honeyman pantomines, Shrek, The Musical, The Colour Purple, The Musical and the roles of Lola Alternate and Angel in The Fugard Theatre's production Kinky Boots.

In 2023 Tshepo was Associate Choreographer for Janice Honeyman's Peter Pan Pantomine at Joburg Theatre.

With FINDING THE LIGHT - AN EVENING WITH MUSICAL THEATRE STARS, audiences can look forward to enjoying songs from shows such as “Phantom of the Opera”, “Les Miserables”, “West Side Story”, “Company” and many more, with the exquisite on-stage accompaniment by the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra.

The evening will be staged by the UK's Paul Robinson (Singing In The Rain – Olivier Nominated) with Musical Supervision by Charl-Johan Lingenfelder (West Side Story, King Kong) and Musical Direction by Dawid Boverhoff (Kinky Boots, Funny Girl, Sound of Music).

Completing the creative production team is David Habbin, (West Side Story, Les Misérables, Amici Forever, and co-founder of the Finding the Light Foundation), to bring audiences in Cape Town a wonderful evening out, amongst the stars.

Siya and Rachel Kolisi founded the Kolisi Foundation with a vision to use their influence to change the stories of inequality in South Africa, to see thriving communities. The Foundation works alongside others to make a difference, by “remembering the one, one by one” to impact the nation.

Finding the Light Foundation helps unite and mobilise South Africans and Africans in the UK and in South Africa in support of those addressing frontline challenges in South Africa.

The two organisations, in their own right, were both founded with the common desire of making an enduring difference in South Africa.

For further information visit https://kolisifoundation.org/ and https://ftl.org.uk/. Tickets, starting from R190 and can be booked at Webtickets

Evening performances are at 20h00, with matinees on Saturday at 15h00 and Sunday at 14h00. *VIP experience packages are available and include welcome sparkling wine and prime seating. No babies on laps, no under 5s.