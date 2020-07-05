South African Choreographer Marc Goldberg Awarded Bursary To Study At Prestigious Trinity Laban Conservatoire In London

South African dancer and choreographer Marc Goldberg, 39, has been awarded a partial scholarship to study at the prestigious Trinity Laban Conservatoire in Music and Dance in London, after successfully applying to do his Masters in Fine Art.

The Conservatoire boasts a number of outstanding theatre alumni such as choreographers Sir Matthew Bourne (OBE) and Lea Anderson (MBE), and actress and dancer Anjali Jay. The institution is a world leader in the advancement of creative artistic practice, creates exciting opportunities for collaboration between musicians, composers, dancers and choreographers, and offers innovative courses, performances, and groundbreaking education, community and social inclusion work.

Goldberg has spent two decades on professional stages in South Africa and abroad, both as a ballet dancer (now retired from the stage) and more recently as a choreographer. While he has enjoyed a successful career in Johannesburg and then in Cape Town, his start as a young boy was not without its challenges. His family disapproved of his dream to be a dancer and without that crucial support system it was tough navigating a path into the dance world. In spite of this, he persevered and pursued his dream regardless. Mentors and teachers who have had significant impact over the years include Pasi Niemenen, Angela Malan, Esther Nasser, Martin Schönberg and Adele Blank.

After creating TheVortex for Cape Town City Ballet (CTCB) in 2015, Marc created the box office hit Mozart and Salieri. Both ballets were made possible by Pieter Toerien who also offered Goldberg invaluable guidance during the formative phase. Mozart and Salieri was a visually spectacularly work that saw Marc collaborate with designer Pieter Steyn of Oculus Eyewear, an eight month creative journey that culminated in a moving 3D digital animation set that was in sync with the glorious score. The work was groundbreaking and the production value hailed as exceptional. Mozart and Salieri enjoyed two successful seasons with CTCB at the Artscape Opera House, then under the the Executive Directorship of Tracy Li who was a great support. About working with Marc, former Cape Town City Ballet Principal dancer Laura Bosenberg who danced the lead in Mozart and Salieri said, "performing his work and working with him this beautiful ballet was one of my most memorable moments both in studio and on stage."

Aside from ballet choreography, Marc relishes the challenge of not only creating within the modern and contemporary dance context but of creating movement in the dramatic theatre spaces. One such experience, a highlight, was working on Abrahamse-Meyers' award winning stage production of Equus that was presented at Pieter Toerien's theatres in Cape Town and Johannesburg last year.

Marc is due to begin his Master's Degree in September 2020 but with the currency downturn in the face of the global pandemic, he is needing to crowd fund to support his outstanding tuition fees as he will be on a partial scholarship. "Having this golden opportunity to study at the Conservatoire has come at the perfect time and I can't wait to explore a new depth of creativity at the Conservatoire in London," he said, "I can't let this slip through my fingers-it's a huge honour and the opportunity of a lifetime and one that I have dreamt of ever since I can remember."

Visit https://www.backabuddy.co.za/marc-goldberg to donate towards Marc's studies.

