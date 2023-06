STUART TAYLOR â€“ LAUGHABLE Comes to Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre This Month

STUART TAYLOR – LAUGHABLE comes to Pieter Toerien’s Montecasino Theatre – Main Stage this month. Performances run Fri 30 June – Sun 2 July.

Stuart Taylor returns with his quintessential mix of hilarious stories and witty punchlines in Laughable.

Everything in his life is fair game: from his other half to his offspring, trying to stay fit in his forties, and keeping up with the Joneses (or the Jabulanis or the Jaffers) in the suburbs. You’ll be ‘able’ to laugh at it all (see what we did there?). So, in a world filled with traffic jams, potholes and loadshedding, don’t worry, because laughter is here to save the day… or at least distract us from the tough stuff.

Get Laugh-ready, Laugh-willing & Laugh-able with Stuart at Montecasino from 30th June – 2nd July. Grab your tickets ASAP and join Stu for an evening of prescription LOL’s that doesn’t require medical aid or a doctor’s note!

Ticket prices range from R150 – R230 and available at Click Here

The show runs for 75mins and is rated PG13.