STUART TAYLOR â€“ LAUGHABLE Comes to Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre This Month

STUART TAYLOR â€“ LAUGHABLE comes to Pieter Toerienâ€™s Montecasino Theatre â€“ Main Stage this month. Performances run Fri 30 June â€“ Sun 2 July.

Stuart TaylorÂ returns with his quintessential mix of hilarious stories and witty punchlines inÂ Laughable.

Everything in his life is fair game: from his other half to his offspring, trying to stay fit in his forties, and keeping up with the Joneses (or the Jabulanis or the Jaffers) in the suburbs. Youâ€™ll be â€˜ableâ€™ to laugh at it all (see what we did there?). So, in a world filled with traffic jams, potholes and loadshedding, donâ€™t worry, because laughter is here to save the dayâ€¦ or at least distract us from the tough stuff.

Get Laugh-ready, Laugh-willing & Laugh-able with Stuart atÂ MontecasinoÂ fromÂ 30thÂ June â€“ 2ndÂ July.Â Grab your tickets ASAP and join Stu for an evening of prescription LOLâ€™s that doesnâ€™t require medical aid or a doctorâ€™s note!

Ticket prices range from R150 â€“ R230 and available atÂ Click Here

The show runs for 75mins and is rated PG13.