STUART TAYLOR â€“ LAUGHABLE Comes to Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre This Month

Performances run Fri 30 June â€“ Sun 2 July.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Review: Pieter-Dirk Uys proves once again that he is the master of satire and characterisa Photo 3 Review: Pieter-Dirk Uys proves once again that he is the master of satire and characterisation in SELL-BY-DATE
'THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL Star Belinda Davids Returns To Joburg Theatre Photo 4 'THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL Star Belinda Davids Returns To Joburg Theatre

'THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL Star Belinda Davids Returns To Joburg Theatre

STUART TAYLOR â€“ LAUGHABLE comes to Pieter Toerienâ€™s Montecasino Theatre â€“ Main Stage this month. Performances run Fri 30 June â€“ Sun 2 July.

Stuart TaylorÂ returns with his quintessential mix of hilarious stories and witty punchlines inÂ Laughable.

Everything in his life is fair game: from his other half to his offspring, trying to stay fit in his forties, and keeping up with the Joneses (or the Jabulanis or the Jaffers) in the suburbs. Youâ€™ll be â€˜ableâ€™ to laugh at it all (see what we did there?). So, in a world filled with traffic jams, potholes and loadshedding, donâ€™t worry, because laughter is here to save the dayâ€¦ or at least distract us from the tough stuff.

Get Laugh-ready, Laugh-willing & Laugh-able with Stuart atÂ MontecasinoÂ fromÂ 30thÂ June â€“ 2ndÂ July.Â Grab your tickets ASAP and join Stu for an evening of prescription LOLâ€™s that doesnâ€™t require medical aid or a doctorâ€™s note!

Ticket prices range from R150 â€“ R230 and available atÂ Click Here

The show runs for 75mins and is rated PG13.




RELATED STORIES - South Africa

The Ndlovu Youth Choir Embarks on Tour of South Africa Photo
The Ndlovu Youth Choir Embarks on Tour of South Africa

Following on from the phenomenal sold out success of the Ndlovu Youth Choir in Concert in Johannesburg and Cape Town in 2022, local promoter Showtime Management is pleased to announce the return of Ndlovu Youth Choir for five shows only in each city.Â 

The Drama Factory to Present LITTLE RED RIDINGHOOD AND THE BIG BAD WOLF in June Photo
The Drama Factory to Present LITTLE RED RIDINGHOOD AND THE BIG BAD WOLF in June

Come join us for this classic tale, originally by the brothers Grimm, which has been reworked as an entertaining play by Gaerin Hauptfleisch - who also makes one or two appearances as Handy Andy, the handyman.

WOMEN IN COUNTRY to Play The Drama Factory in June Photo
WOMEN IN COUNTRY to Play The Drama Factory in June

Grace Newton brings Women in Country to The Drama Factory.Â  This show celebrates the wonderful female songwriters who have brought us music that makes us dance, cry and sing along. Women In Country features songs from Stevie Nicks, Dolly Parton, Shania Twain, Allison Krauss, June Carter-Cash and more.

THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL Star Belinda Davids Returns To Joburg Theatre Photo
'THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL Star Belinda Davids Returns To Joburg Theatre

South African singing sensation Belinda Davids returns to the Joburg Theatre with The Greatest Love of All* at the iconic Mandela Theatre from the 24 August to 10 September 2023.


More Hot Stories For You

The Ndlovu Youth Choir Embarks on Tour of South AfricaThe Ndlovu Youth Choir Embarks on Tour of South Africa
The Drama Factory to Present LITTLE RED RIDINGHOOD AND THE BIG BAD WOLF in JuneThe Drama Factory to Present LITTLE RED RIDINGHOOD AND THE BIG BAD WOLF in June
WOMEN IN COUNTRY to Play The Drama Factory in JuneWOMEN IN COUNTRY to Play The Drama Factory in June
'THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL Star Belinda Davids Returns To Joburg Theatre'THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL Star Belinda Davids Returns To Joburg Theatre

Videos

Video: Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT Video Video: Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT
Disney+ Drops WORLDâ€™S BEST Musical Movie Trailer Video
Disney+ Drops WORLDâ€™S BEST Musical Movie Trailer
Lorna Courtney Is Spreading a Message of Empowerment Video
Lorna Courtney Is Spreading a Message of Empowerment
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'Thatâ€™s The Way It Is' on GMA Video
Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'Thatâ€™s The Way It Is' on GMA
View all Videos

South Africa SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE VISIGOTHS
Baxter Theatre (6/06-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Vintage Jukebox
Theatre On The Bay (6/14-6/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWSÂ  ADD A SHOW Â 

Recommended For You