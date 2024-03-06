SPRING AWAKENING Comes to Theatre on the Bay

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



LAMTA’s hit production of Spring Awakening, directed by Sylvaine Strike, is back by popular demand from this Friday 8 March 2024 at Theatre on the Bay in Camps Bay. The Cape Town season runs until 6 April and thereafter transfers to Pieter Toerien’s Theatre at Montecasino from 12 April 2024.

With book and lyrics by Steven Sater and music by Duncan Sheik, Spring Awakening, which is based on the original play by Frank Wedekind, first opened on Broadway in 2006 to great acclaim. Hailed a masterpiece, the ground breaking musical has consistently pushed boundaries. The supremely talented young cast of LAMTA students and graduates, bolstered by the artistry of guest artists Francis Chouler and Natalie Robbie in multiple roles, brings the deeply moving story to life through powerful storytelling, thrilling song and dance numbers and outstanding choreography, all underpinned by Strike’s visionary direction.

Spring Awakening delves into the lives of a group of adolescent students discovering their sexual identities and desires as they rebel against burdensome and restrictive societal norms. This reimagined production expertly brings the gripping and emotional story to life as it explores complex themes such as self-discovery, repression, and the power of rebellion. Guest artists re-joining the LAMTA company are Francis Chouler and Natalie Robbie in multiple roles.

For LAMTA (Luitingh Alexander Musical Theatre Academy), now in its sixth year, Spring Awakening marks the Academy’s first book musical and Strike’s first foray into musical theatre directing. Outstanding creatives on the show include Musical Director Amy Campbell, Resident Director Anton Luitingh, Choreographers Naoline Quinzin and Anna Olivier (with oversight by Duane Alexander); Set, Costume and Lighting Designer Niall Griffin, Intimacy Co-ordinator Natalie Fisher, and Sound Designer David Classen.

Tickets cost from R250 Webtickets and 0214383301. Please note that Spring Awakening contains mature themes, partial nudity, sexual situations as well as explicit language. No persons under 13. ends