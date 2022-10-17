Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SOUND OF THE 70S Comes to The Drama Factory This Month

The performance is on Saturday 29th October at 7:30pm.

Oct. 17, 2022  
There was more variety in music in the 1970s than ever before. Music listeners had dozens of genres to choose from and many of them rose to popularity at different points during the decade. Funk, Soul, R&B, Pop, Hard Rock, Soft Rock and Disco all carved out their place in the music world in the 1970s

The 70s were a golden era for vinyl records. They were affordable to everyone and everyone had a record player. For my Show at The Drama Factory I have chosen some of the iconic songs of the 70s era to perform for you. Easy - Commodores, September - Earth Wind & Fire, Paradise Road - Joy, Just My Imagination - Temptations, I'll Be There - The Jacksons, amongst others.

Performed by Andrew Young & Tony Drake. Andrew started his musical training at the age of 8, with Clarinet and Saxophone lessons, but like most other lads his age, he would have rather have been playing football! fter completing his Saxophone and Clarinet studies in London, Andrew moved to Germany to pursue a desire for a broader and more eclectic involvement in all genres of music. He had the honour of performing as soloist with various Symphony Orchestras and engaged in session work and concerts alongside Pop/Jazz/Funk luminaries such as Matt Bianco and Precious Wilson Band. Andrew tours the world with his saxophone and is known as the Prince of the Saxophone.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/ANDREW22


