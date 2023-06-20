Review: VINTAGE DUKEBOX at Theatre on the Bay Dazzles with 1920s Glamour, Talent and Fun

Whenever I have the privilege of attending a LAMTA show, I just know that I am going to be blown away â€“ it is inevitably the highlight of that week for me and for whoever has successfully vied for my plus-one ticket. VINTAGE DUKEBOX, â€˜LAMTAâ€™s new dance production celebrating the spirit of the roaring twentiesâ€™, achieves exactly what I knew it would: it blew me away and transported me to the glamour of the 1920s (without any of the dodgy historical aspects/global pandemic stuff). Even the theatre itself has morphed into a speakeasy with a sneaky side entranceâ€“ such fun!Â

What I love about LAMTA dance shows is that they are so much more than just â€˜dance showsâ€™. These performers are artists in every sense of the word and it is as much of a joy to watch their execution of creative and mesmerising choreography as it is to enjoy the characterisation that they give to each number. My favourite elements are always the facial expressions. The audience is in for other treats as well: mesmerising singing by students and guest vocalist (and LAMTA vocal coach), Amy Campbell â€“ who, among other accolades, won South Africaâ€™s Got Talent in 2017 with her a capella group, AnecNote. Indeed, we have true triple threats onstage.

The show features an excellent range of covers â€“ reinvigorated by fresh arrangements. These reimagined songs perfectly capture the oppulence and allure of the 1920s. What is more, the choreorgaphy is varied and original â€“ no doubt because twelve different choreographers are involved in this show. This gives each piece its own style and flavour. The costumes, makeup and hairstyles add the finishing touches to this production and help to situate this show firmly in the Great Gatsby era.

As always with LAMTA offerings, the pieces are versatile and there is something for everyone. Some numbers are hilarious, some are whacky and downright bizarre (think a mutiny of dejected clowns), some are heartwrenching, and some are delicate and beautiful. I stand by what I always say of LAMTA students on stage: these performers are the future of musical theatre in South Africa and my oh my what a talented bunch they are. It is not just the talent that comes through but the commitment and the work that these students have put into this show. The dedication and the comradery is evident in this worldclass production â€“ dance is intimate and demanding, and requires a high degree of trust from oneâ€™s fellow performers. The audience is able to observe that trust in each piece â€“ and that is part of what makes the end result so excellent. Directors, Luitingh and Alexander are experts at extracting greatness from their students and it is an honour to bear witness to that.

Look out for exquisite harmonies in duets and trios, hilarious characterisations (Jonathan Viljoenâ€™s high-leg action had me in stitches in â€˜Letâ€™s Misbehaveâ€™), gorgeous costumes, glitz and glamour, daring lifts and true skill (Naoline Quinzenâ€™s grace leaves one open-mouthed), and oodles of stage presence â€“ Leah Mari and Jasmine Minter really bring the drama in every number they are in. As always, I cannot credit all my favourites, as that would result in this review becoming the length of a thesis but some highlights include â€˜All About That Bassâ€™, â€˜Bad Romanceâ€™, â€˜Letâ€™s Misbehaveâ€™ and â€˜You Donâ€™t Own Meâ€™.

The performances with more members of the company are particularly successful â€“ with so much action onstage at once. I adored the tweed suits and 1920s gangster theme Ã la Peaky Blinders in â€˜Bad Romanceâ€™. The choreographed â€˜fight scenesâ€™ therein are incredible and the dancersâ€™ attitudes really shine through here.

One more that I must mention is â€˜You Donâ€™t Own Meâ€™ â€“ this classic song, remixed and infused with hip hop (choreographed by Jared Schaedler), is without a doubt my favourite. The seven women in this piece adeptly embody both anguished dolls who lack agency and then fierce, cyborg-like individuals (who you would not want to mess with) â€“ I could have watched that number ten times.

VINTAGE DUKEBOX is full of spectacle, glamour and sass; it also has a very short run and you do not want to miss it. After all, vintage is in.

VINTAGE DUKEBOX runs from 14 to 24 June 2023 at Theatre on the Bay. Tickets range from R200 to R250 and are available via Webtickets.