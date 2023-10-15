Review: UP ON THE ROOF – THE CAROLE KING SONGBOOK at Theatre On The Bay Is a Mellow, Melodic Celebration of Sisterhood

When I slumped into the Theatre on the Bay on last week, I admit that I was not in the highest of spirits. The heaviness of the world just felt like a bit too much and, in all honesty, I wasn’t particularly in the mood to leave the comfort of home. But I’m so, so grateful that I did: This show feels like a warm, genuine, beautiful hug. Indeed, UP ON THE ROOF – THE Carole King SONGBOOK is the tonic for “when you’re down and troubled, and you need some lovin’ care”.

Set on what resembles a beautifully lit rooftop in New York City, this production whisks you away to a magical escape above the hustle and bustle of every-day life. The show takes the form of six friends meeting up on the rooftop and celebrating Carole King and her phenomenal contribution to the music industry. The audience, so drawn in and included, becomes the seventh friend on the rooftop. What an honour it is to be part of this sisterhood.

Carole King is certainly worth celebrating. Her lyrics are, so often, universal and her melodies so alluring. I loved hearing familiar favourites and being introduced to works I had never heard before.

Then there is the cast – and what a cast! This dynamic sextet is made up of Ashley Butcher (Bass, guitar, and ukelele), Louise Duhain (Piano and keyboard), Angelica Hattingh (Guitar), Sanli Jooste (Cello), Neo Motaung (Percussion), and Tiisetso Sefatsa (Percussion). Each performer provides her own unique sound – each voice beautiful in its own right. When blended together, their vocals are magical. The fact that the performers are so adept at playing their various other instruments is a bonus. I particularly enjoyed Jooste’s cello playing. What a treat.

Director Elizma Badenhorst and Musical Director Wessel Odendaal have crafted an intimate, moving, mellow, and magical evening – comprising a balance of emotional and light-hearted songs. Some will leave you wanting to stand up and dance; others will leave you teary-eyed.

Whether you know you are a fan of Carole King or not, I can guarantee that you will know at least half of the songs performed, and that the other half will be a welcome addition to your King playlist.

The only complaint that I have is that the show was not better attended. This is the kind of production that deserves full houses every night.

This show is a tribute to King’s storytelling, talent, and to the ultimate message in the show: we all have a heart, and we are all part of humanity. This in itself is worth being reminded of in these times.

UP ON THE ROOF – THE Carole King SONGBOOK runs from 5 to 21 October at Theatre on the Bay. Tickets range from R200 to R300 and are available via Webtickets.