Review: THE PEARL FISHERS at Artscape Is Visually and Vocally Exquisite

This sumptuous opera has a short run from 10 to 14 May.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

13th Shakespeare Schools Festival South Africa Opens Today In Cape Town Photo 1 13th Shakespeare Schools Festival South Africa Opens Today In Cape Town
Review: STRICTLY BRITISH at Milnerton Playhouse Is a Fun, High-Energy Ode to British Music Photo 2 Review: STRICTLY BRITISH at Milnerton Playhouse Is a Fun, High-Energy Ode to British Music
Review: CRUISE at Homecoming Centre Is Poignant, Relevant and Powerful Photo 3 Review: CRUISE at Homecoming Centre Is Poignant, Relevant and Powerful
Review: THE KING OF BROKEN THINGS from Theatre Smiths Will Stay in Your Heart Photo 4 Review: THE KING OF BROKEN THINGS from Theatre Smiths Will Stay in Your Heart

Review: THE KING OF BROKEN THINGS from Theatre Smiths Will Stay in Your Heart

Cape Town Opera's production of Bizet's THE PEARL FISHERS is a feast for the senses. The staging is minimal yet ethereal and allows the audience to float gently along the azure waters suggested onstage. The rich hues of royal blue, cobalt, turquoise and cyan are reflected in the lighting, costumes and visual art onstage, all of which create a serene setting into which the audience is lulled. Michael Mitchell (stage and costume design) and Faheem Bardien (lighting) have done a superb job. Shakil Solanki's visual art, which is projected onto the back of stage, and which is being exhibited at Everard Read in Cape Town until 13 May, is the perfect accompaniment to Bizet's textured melodies.

THE PEARL FISHERS tells the story of two best friends, Zurga and Nadir, whose brotherly devotion to each other was once broken when they both fell in love with the same woman, Leïla. Years later, they reconcile and vow to remain loyal to each other in their renewed friendship. However, when the veiled priestess arrives to pray for the safety of the fishing village, as she does every year, and is revealed to be none other than Leïla, she and Nadir cannot deny their love for each other, much to the fury of Zurga.

The calibre of the cast is as impressive as the aesthetics of the production. Lukhanyo Moyake and special guest artist, Levy Sekgapane share the role of Nadir. I saw the latter, who is superb. His voice is as clear as a bell and resonates throughout the theatre, seemingly effortlessly. Likewise, Conroy Scott, is the perfect Zurga. His commanding presence adeptly captures the strength and vanity of Zurga and his baritone is equally outstanding, with rich, textured tones. Brittany Smith makes an enchanting Leïla. Her haunting soprano and excellent characterisation convincingly convey the tension between her adoration of Nadir and her attempt to perform her duty as priestess. She is a captivating performer. Reuben Mbonambi as Nourabad, the high priest who accompanies Leïla, is equally well-cast - regal and paternal, with a sonorous voice.

This opera flows as beautifully as the water seems to in Solanki's stills. The Cape Town Opera chorus, made up of 27 singers, as well the accompaniment by the fabulous Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra performs Bizet's music and Carré and Cormon's libretto with the depth, opulence and grandeur that they deserve, ultimately completing this exquisite production.

Director, Elisabeth Manduell and Conductor, Adam Szmidt have prepared a visual and audial feast that makes for a dreamlike, evening escape at the theatre. This three-act opera is beautifully and sumptuously performed and will enchant anyone who sails into the waters of the Ceylonese village in which the story takes place. Only three performances remain so book while you still can - do not miss this pearl of a production.

THE PEARL FISHERS runs from 10 to 14 May. The show on Friday 12 May commences at 19:00; the show on Saturday 13 May starts at 18:00; and the show on Sunday 14:00 begins at 15:00. Tickets are available via Computicket and range from R250 to R600.

Photo credit: Kim Stevens




RELATED STORIES - South Africa

LOVE ME, FEED ME, NEVER LEAVE ME Comes to The Drama Factory in June Photo
LOVE ME, FEED ME, NEVER LEAVE ME Comes to The Drama Factory in June

'Love me, Feed me, Never Leave me' is a comedic play about love, longing and navigating modern relationships. It is about finding yourself, learning when to let go and how to deal with regret.

World Premiere Of Damon Galguts THE PROMISE Comes to the Stage Photo
World Premiere Of Damon Galgut's THE PROMISE Comes to the Stage

In what promises to be one of the most thrilling theatre highlights of the year, the stage production of Damon Galgut's Booker Prize-winning novel, THE PROMISE, will have its world premiere in Cape Town this September.

Premiere Of New Gripping Louis Viljoen Play THE VISIGOTHS Comes To The Baxters Masambe Thi Photo
Premiere Of New Gripping Louis Viljoen Play THE VISIGOTHS Comes To The Baxter's Masambe This June

Award-winning playwright and director Louis Viljoen's new thrilling offering, THE VISIGOTHS, will keep you transfixed at every suspenseful twist and turn at the Baxter's Masambe Theatre from 6 to 24 June 2023.

Interview: Pieter-Dirk Uys of SELL-BY DATE at Theatre on the Bay Talks Politics, Theatre a Photo
Interview: Pieter-Dirk Uys of SELL-BY DATE at Theatre on the Bay Talks Politics, Theatre and Humour

South African author, satirist, and social activist Pieter-Dirk Uys brings his latest show, SELL-BY DATE, to Pieter Toerien's Theatre on the Bay later this month.


From This Author - Jaime Uranovsky

Jaime is a creative who hails from Cape Town, South Africa. She completed her BA in English and psychology in 2015 and her honours in English Literature the following year, both at the University of C... (read more about this author)

Interview: Pieter-Dirk Uys of SELL-BY DATE at Theatre on the Bay Talks Politics, Theatre and HumourInterview: Pieter-Dirk Uys of SELL-BY DATE at Theatre on the Bay Talks Politics, Theatre and Humour
Review: MY FELLOW SOUTH AFRICANS at Innovation Lounge at Artscape Presents Relevant and Satirical Social CommentaryReview: MY FELLOW SOUTH AFRICANS at Innovation Lounge at Artscape Presents Relevant and Satirical Social Commentary
Review: STRICTLY BRITISH at Milnerton Playhouse Is a Fun, High-Energy Ode to British MusicReview: STRICTLY BRITISH at Milnerton Playhouse Is a Fun, High-Energy Ode to British Music
Review: CRUISE at Homecoming Centre Is Poignant, Relevant and PowerfulReview: CRUISE at Homecoming Centre Is Poignant, Relevant and Powerful

Videos

Video: Watch the Cast of SHUCKED Record the Act 1 Finale Video Video: Watch the Cast of SHUCKED Record the Act 1 Finale
Ben Platt Discusses PARADE Feeling 'Frighteningly Contemporary' Video
Ben Platt Discusses PARADE Feeling 'Frighteningly Contemporary'
Watch Sara Bareilles & Jessie Mueller Sing 'She Used to Be Mine' Video
Watch Sara Bareilles & Jessie Mueller Sing 'She Used to Be Mine'
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway
View all Videos

South Africa SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE VISIGOTHS
Baxter Theatre (6/06-6/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU