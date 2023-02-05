Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: THE GRASS WIDOW Ensnares and Entertains at The Baxter Theatre

Review: THE GRASS WIDOW Ensnares and Entertains at The Baxter Theatre

This production runs at The Baxter Theatre until 11 February

Feb. 05, 2023  

Watching THE GRASS WIDOW at the Masambe Theatre feels like visiting a well-kept secret. Sitting in the intimate auditorium, elbow-to-elbow with other audience members, the anticipation is palpable for Louis Viljoen's latest production. In the darkened room, the audience becomes spectators to a series of chilling exploits. We are at the mercy of the production's female anti-hero, but not entirely against our will. In fact, I am rooting for her. I am on her side. I support women's rights, I support women's wrongs.

The set, created by Kieran McGregor, is pure black, with only a rectangular block acting as an elevated space. Above this, a rectangular skylight hangs, looming ominously. The design evokes what I imagine it might feel like to be buried alive, or trapped on the wrong end of a morgue freezer. The space is suffocating, a foreboding glimpse of what is to follow.

Intimate and dark, the show offers a cerebral viewing experience. Written and directed by Viljoen, the show uses text to paint an uncomfortable yet entertaining narrative of a woman's pursuit of revenge. Emma Kotze is the show's sole performer and is given the challenging task to bring the entire script to life. Kotze acts as both the disconnected narrator and female anti-hero enacting her revenge on the men who wronged her. Her performance is impressive, and once she found her footing during our evening's run, she became a formidable force to be reckoned with.

As an audience member, it took me a while to catch up with the production's text-heavy approach. But once I was onboard, I could not look away. The show never feels bogged down by its crafty word-weaving. Instead, time flies by and it feels like the production ends all too soon, which is sometimes uncommon for stripped-down one-hander productions that can easily feel like they overstay their welcome. In fact, by the end I wished even more murderous story beats were shared with the audience.

The production arrives at an interesting cultural time. Last year seemed to mark the start of the post #MeToo era, or a reverse of the momentum the movement created. It was a year wherein powerful men created and perfected a blueprint of weaponising the media to discredit and smear their female victims, setting a disturbing precedent from the public arena to the private. It can feel futile to turn to justice systems that have failed so many vulnerable targets. Additionally, there has been a recent rise in the use of the term "female rage", despite female rage being quite ancient (Case in point: Medea, Medusa). However, revisiting and embracing this trope can feel empowering for women, especially in a context where personal vengeance seems like a more appealing alternative compared to justice through legal means.

However, our female anti-hero in THE GRASS WIDOW rarely appears emotional. Instead, she is cold and calculated, her rage delicately tamed with Kotze's matter-of-fact delivery, which makes the character's devious acts both hilarious and striking. The distance with which the production treats its volatile subject matter makes it easier for audiences to engage while still not diminishing its effectiveness.

In an interview with BroadwayWorld about the production, Viljoen commented the following: "Our aim is not to give an audience what they want, but to give them something they didn't know that wanted". As a female viewer, watching THE GRASS WIDOW allowed me to digest complicated female rage by proxy. Others who might not view the production through this specific lens will still be treated to something darkly comic and gleefully devious. Off the cuff, I'd recommend this production to younger adult audiences who get a kick out of dark comedy, but older audience members on our evening also visibly enjoyed the production. Despite the production being advertised as morbid and shocking, I believe even audiences who claim to be squeamish should attend. At worst, you'll clutch your pearls, but for the most part, you'll enjoy a wild ride.

Despite my rational side knowing violence begets violence and that it is never a means to heal trauma, it is still crucial to see "bad" female characters on stage. We need our modern-day Medusas and Medeas, their stories retold with more nuanced perspectives and complexity.

Photo Credit: Claude Bernardo

THE GRASS WIDOW runs in The Baxter's Masambe Theatre until 11 February 2023. It carries an age restriction of 18 years for explicit language and scenes of a sexual nature. Tickets are available online through Webtickets.




MASTER CLASS Comes to Theatre on the Bay Beginning This Month Photo
MASTER CLASS Comes to Theatre on the Bay Beginning This Month
From 20 February to 11 March 2023, Pieter Toerien in association with Cape Town Opera (CTO) will present MASTER CLASS at Theatre on the Bay, a riveting play written by the late American playwright, librettist and five-time Tony Award winner Terrence McNally (Kiss of the Spider Woman, Love!Valour!Compassion!, Ragtime, The Lisbon Traviata). 
Applications Now Open For The 2023 Womens Month Festival At The Drama Factory Photo
Applications Now Open For The 2023 Women's Month Festival At The Drama Factory
The Drama Factory and F Creations have announced the second running of their Women's Month Festival, taking place 7-20 August 2023.
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
Review: HANSARD is Beautifully Crafted Theatre That is a Pleasure to Watch Photo
Review: HANSARD is Beautifully Crafted Theatre That is a Pleasure to Watch
The text is superb, the actors accomplished professionals at the top of their game, the direction tight and the package a reminder to us to live without regrets, to keep our loved ones close and that 'I'm sorry' should never be left unsaid.

From This Author - Klara van Rooyen

Klara is a Cape Town-based creative with a life-long interest in theatre and literature. In 2021, she completed her BA Honours degree in Drama & Theatre Studies at Stellenbosch University, spec... (read more about this author)


Review: THE GRASS WIDOW Ensnares and Entertains at The Baxter TheatreReview: THE GRASS WIDOW Ensnares and Entertains at The Baxter Theatre
February 5, 2023

Watching THE GRASS WIDOW at the Masambe Theatre feels like visiting a well-kept secret. Sitting in the intimate auditorium, elbow-to-elbow with other audience members, the anticipation is palpable for Louis Viljoen's latest production.
Review: SONGS OF SHAKESPEARE at the Maynardville Open-Air TheatreReview: SONGS OF SHAKESPEARE at the Maynardville Open-Air Theatre
January 27, 2023

'Gosh, I haven't been here in years,' a fellow audience member uttered with glee at Maynardville's SONGS OF SHAKESPEARE. Shakespeare in the Park is back in Cape Town, and it is a return to form for many local audience members. Sitting between the trees, underneath the starlight, Jose Dias guides the audience on a journey through the Bard's influence on the world of music, making the experience nothing short of magical.
Interview: Louis Viljoen and Emma Kotze return to the Cape Town stage with THE GRASS WIDOWInterview: Louis Viljoen and Emma Kotze return to the Cape Town stage with THE GRASS WIDOW
January 19, 2023

It's a brand-new year, and Cape Town's theatre scene (and weather) is warming up. Looking at the line-up, it's impressive to see the variety of productions offered. If your viewing palate thirsts for something darkly comedic, Louis Viljoen's latest production, THE GRASS WIDOW, promises to quench that desire. Louis and his leading lady, Emma Kotze, sat down with us to give an exciting glimpse of their new show.
Review: STAR+CROSSED: A New South African MusicalReview: STAR+CROSSED: A New South African Musical
December 18, 2022

STAR+CROSSED follows the interwoven tale of Billy and Bess. Bess, who is based on Elizabeth Klarer, meets Billy one evening on Flying Saucer Hill in the Natal Midlands. The two children form a connection that spans nine decades, from 1910 until 1994. Billy and Bess' stories are intertwined but also juxtaposed by one another.
Review: THE SECRET GARDEN Blooms at The Star TheatreReview: THE SECRET GARDEN Blooms at The Star Theatre
December 14, 2022

What did our critic think of THE SECRET GARDEN at The Star Theatre?
share