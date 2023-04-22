Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: SUEÑOS at Theatre on the Bay Is a Sensual Celebration of Spanish Music and Dance

Review: SUEÑOS at Theatre on the Bay Is a Sensual Celebration of Spanish Music and Dance

This passionate production features James Grace, Carli Olivier & Compañía Sophia Spanish Dance.

Apr. 22, 2023  

SUEÑOS, which translates to 'dreams' is an ode to Andalucía in Spain and is the third collaboration between internationally acclaimed and 2020 SAMA-winning guitarist James Grace, and leading choreographer and principal dancer of South Africa's foremost Spanish dance company, Compañía Sophia, Carli Olivier.

The show starts off intimately, opening with only Grace on stage, perched on a chair, dexterously strumming away on one of his two guitars. Accompanied by soft, orange, blue and white light, the audience is immediately drawn into his complex, melodic playing. Grace's stage presence is dazzling and yet understated. His explanation of what he is playing, the history thereof, and the different techniques which he uses makes the audience feel like we have the privilege of sitting in on a coveted, one-on-one seminar with this professional musician. Grace is adept at connecting with the audience, seemingly without trying. His talent, ease and enthusiasm for the guitar shine through in his performances and in his fascinating narrations.

Review: SUEÑOS at Theatre on the Bay Is a Sensual Celebration of Spanish Music and Dance Carli Olivier, principal dancer of Compañía Sophia, and her fellow dancers, Marilie Viljoen and Monique Els, entrance us with fancy footwork, breath-taking choreography and a selection of the most beautiful Spanish-inspired outfits. Their flamenco is gorgeous to watch, often fast paced, with superb rhythm and facial expressions to match. All three dancers provide unique energies and personalities through their movement - all three are electric. I particularly loved that hard tapping 'clack' of their shoes (how gorgeous their different pairs of red and black shoes are!) hitting the stage on the beat every time. They make this complex artform look so easy. The use of castanets, different coloured fans and handkerchiefs add to the spectacle and make this show a feast for the senses.

One of my favourite parts of the show is Grace's exceptional take on 'Autumn Leaves'. As one would imagine, this is no ordinary cover. As Grace explains before he begins, this is a 'deconstructed' version of this much beloved song, which he builds on as he plays. He begins simply, with the melody, adds some bass, and then some chords. After this, he supplements this with some more complex chords and then inverts them - blending, as he explains. He goes on to improvise, then adds rapid arpeggio playing and, by the end, is playing at a frenetic rhythm. His fingers move rapidly on the guitar. Indeed, the friend I was watching this, who plays the instrument as a hobby, remarked to me, mouth agape, how he wished he could play like this. It is a treat to behold.

I also loved Graces' cover of 'The Walking Stick' accompanied by Olivier, Viljoen and Els, as well as by Lex Gruver of Johannesburg-based contemporary ballet company, WGRUV Dance International.

Review: SUEÑOS at Theatre on the Bay Is a Sensual Celebration of Spanish Music and Dance Indeed, the show is varied in content, with unexpected guests along the way. Dancers from WGRUV Dance International join in for some more of the numbers which adds an extra dimension to this already spectacular show. The company specialises in a fusion of traditional Spanish and contemporary forms and their choreography is fresh. Another treat is Tommy Gruver's playing of the cachon, a box-shaped drum on which he sits, while Olivier, Viljoen, Els and Lex have a Spanish 'dance-off' of sorts. The audience has as much fun as the dancers do.

As someone who knows very little about Spanish dance or music and who is not usually a lover of the guitar, my mind has been changed by this show. I have a new appreciation for, as Grace quotes Beethoven, this 'mini orchestra'.

Do not miss this electrifying and passionate ode to Spanish song and dance.

SUEÑOS runs at Theatre on the Bay from 12 to 22 April. Tickets range from R180 to R250 and can be booked via Webtickets.




Review: JAKOB is beautiful magical realism at The Drama Factory Photo
Review: JAKOB is beautiful magical realism at The Drama Factory
At its heart, JAKOB is a simple story. A bit of magical realism that tells the story of a boy who is different, and the way people react to someone who is different. What makes JAKOB remarkable is the way this story is told.
Interview: Levy Sekgapane talks about returning to SA and singing in THE PEARL FISHERS at Photo
Interview: Levy Sekgapane talks about returning to SA and singing in THE PEARL FISHERS at Artscape
Opera fans in Cape Town are in for a very exciting treat this May. Winner of the 2017 Operalia Award, Levy Sekgapane, has returned home to lead Cape Town Opera in their latest production - THE PEARL FISHER.
DUDE! WAS MY PHONE? Comes to NATi Rep Theatre Photo
DUDE! WA'S MY PHONE? Comes to NATi Rep Theatre
Your favourite Dude! Dean September is back, and this time it's his newfound lifeline that's gone amiss in Dude! Wa's My Phone? The award-winning Jeremeo Le Cordeur writes and performs in this Vulture Productions production, which has been developed with the support of KKNK and Suidoosterfees in collaboration with NATi.
The Muffinz Come to Emperors Palace in June Photo
The Muffinz Come to Emperors Palace in June
Known for their soulful live performances, renowned South African group, The Muffinz, are set to deliver a captivating and unforgettable performance when they take to the Theatre of Marcellus stage at Emperors Palace on the 3rd of June.

From This Author - Jaime Uranovsky

Jaime is a creative who hails from Cape Town, South Africa. She completed her BA in English and psychology in 2015 and her honours in English Literature the following year, both at the University o... (read more about this author)


Review: SUEÑOS at Theatre on the Bay Is a Sensual Celebration of Spanish Music and DanceReview: SUEÑOS at Theatre on the Bay Is a Sensual Celebration of Spanish Music and Dance
April 22, 2023

SUEÑOS, which translates to ‘dreams’ is an ode to Andalucía in Spain and is the third collaboration between internationally acclaimed and 2020 SAMA-winning guitarist James Grace, and leading choreographer and principal dancer of South Africa’s foremost Spanish dance company, Compañía Sophia, Carli Olivier.
Review: IKRELE LE CHIZA…THE SERMON at Baxter Theatre Centre Is a Transcendental ExperienceReview: IKRELE LE CHIZA…THE SERMON at Baxter Theatre Centre Is a Transcendental Experience
April 7, 2023

IKRELE LE CHIZA…THE SERMON, presented by the Baxter in collaboration with the Magnet Theatre, is a difficult to put into words – largely because of how experiential it is. Choreography and movement-heavy, this play is aptly described as ‘dream theatre’ by Director, Mandla Mbothwe.
Feature: THE 2023 ZABALAZA THEATRE AWARDS at the Baxter Theatre Centre Reflect Passion, Comradery, and TalentFeature: THE 2023 ZABALAZA THEATRE AWARDS at the Baxter Theatre Centre Reflect Passion, Comradery, and Talent
April 4, 2023

The 13th annual Zabalaza Theatre Festival took place from 24 March until 31 March 2023. This year, the Festival boasted a whopping 37 productions and 189 participants. The very next day after the festival ended, the ZABALAZA AWARDS were held in the Golden Arrow Theatre at the Baxter Theatre Centre.
Review: THE RANGERS at the Masambe Theatre Makes for a Riveting and Explosive Directorial DebutReview: THE RANGERS at the Masambe Theatre Makes for a Riveting and Explosive Directorial Debut
March 21, 2023

THE RANGERS is a new play written and directed by Daniel Newton in his directorial debut. The 80 minute psycho-thriller is one of the most tension-wrought plays I have ever seen – and I absolutely loved it.
Review: TOM, DICK AND HARRY at Milnerton Playhouse Is Filled to the Brim with Hilarious TomfooleryReview: TOM, DICK AND HARRY at Milnerton Playhouse Is Filled to the Brim with Hilarious Tomfoolery
March 21, 2023

Milnerton Playhouse’s most recent offering is the hilarious TOM, DICK AND HARRY – a farce that takes place over the course of one day in a London home. The play opens in the home of Tom (Anton Schäfer) and Linda (Grace Brain), a married couple, who are frantically preparing for the arrival of the head of an adoption agency...
share