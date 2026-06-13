Review: ORPHEUS IN THE UNDERWORLD at Artscape

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Cape Town City Ballet's production of ORPHEUS IN THE UNDERWORLD at Artscape is a joyful, exuberant evening of dance that proves ballet can be both technically brilliant and delightfully entertaining. Veronica Paeper's witty adaptation of the classic Greek myth transports the action to the glamorous world of the 1920s, complete with flappers, gangsters, Mafia intrigue and a cast of wonderfully self-interested characters.

From the moment the curtain rises, audiences are treated to a visual feast. Peter Cazalet's exquisite sets and costumes capture the glamour and decadence of the era, creating a richly theatrical world that perfectly complements the production's playful spirit. Every scene is bursting with colour, style and attention to detail, making the ballet as rewarding to watch visually as it is artistically.

The dancers clearly relish the humour and comic energy of the work. Their enjoyment is infectious, drawing the audience into the absurd adventures of Orpheus, Eurydice and the gods of Olympus and Hades. The comedy never overshadows the dancing, however. The principal dancers display remarkable technique throughout, delivering moments of virtuosity that had the audience gasping in admiration before breaking into spontaneous applause. Their strength, precision and artistry showcase the exceptional calibre of Cape Town City Ballet's performers. (Afternoon performance had Caesar Elsner as Orpheus, Isabella Blair as Eurydice, Axton Green as Pluto, Caitlin Smith as Calliope, etc.)

Michael Tuffin's orchestral arrangement of Offenbach's beloved score provides an energetic musical foundation for the production, while the lively choreography keeps the action moving at a brisk and engaging pace.

What makes this production especially appealing is its accessibility. Whether one is a seasoned ballet enthusiast or a newcomer to the art form, ORPHEUS IN THE UNDERWORLD offers pure entertainment, combining comedy, spectacle and outstanding dance in equal measure. It is a production that celebrates the joy of performance, and the audience responds in kind.

Stylish, funny and technically superb, ORPHEUS IN THE UNDERWORLD is a triumphant showcase for Cape Town City Ballet. I enjoyed it immensely and left the theatre thoroughly entertained.

At Artscape Theatre from 12 - 21 June 2026

Tickets from R250 are available from Artscape Dial-A-Seat on 021 421 7695 and Webtickets: https://www.artscape.co.za/event/event-name-orpheus-in-the-underworld/.

There are only six performances this season, all accompanied by the orchestra except for 13 and 14 June at 14h00. Advance booking is highly recommended.

ORPHEUS IN THE UNDERWORLD has been made possible thanks to invaluable support from The Christian Ludolph Marais Trust as the principal sponsor, as well as The City of Cape Town and the Western Cape Government Department of Cultural affairs and Sport, among others.

PHOTOS by Brenda Veldtman

Reader Reviews

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