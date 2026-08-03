THE LEGACY OF DANCE GALA to Unite Dutch National Ballet, South African Stars

NEW! South Africa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The South African National Dance Trust (SANDT) will present The Legacy of Dance Gala at the Artscape Opera House on October 24 and 25, bringing together leading South African dance companies, emerging artists, and internationally acclaimed guest performers for a celebration of the country's dance heritage.

Accompanied live by the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of conductor Brandon Phillips, the gala will feature performances spanning ballet, contemporary dance, and musical theatre.

Among the international guest artists are Dutch National Ballet principal dancers Anna Ol and Jan Špunda, who will perform a neo-classical work by incoming Dutch National Ballet Artistic Director Ernst Meisner, as well as an excerpt from Rudi van Dantzig's Swan Lake.

The program also features performances by Cape Town City Ballet, Joburg Ballet, WGRUV Dance Company, Cape Ballet Africa, emerging artists from Jazzart Dance Theatre, the Luitingh Alexander Musical Theatre Academy (LAMTA), Waterfront Theatre School, and a winner of the South African International Ballet Competition (SAIBC). Each company will present a signature work from its repertoire as part of the two-act program.

The gala also celebrates the longstanding artistic relationship between South Africa and Dutch National Ballet. The company has previously performed works by South African-born choreographer John Cranko, while former CAPAB Ballet principal Eduard Greyling danced as a soloist with Dutch National Ballet during the 1970s.

In addition to the performances, the event will honor South African artists who have built distinguished dance careers internationally. Each performance will be preceded by a short film recognizing their contributions to the global dance community.

Education and audience development remain central to SANDT's mission. Approximately 1,500 learners and teachers from historically disadvantaged communities will attend the final dress rehearsal on October 23, offering many students their first opportunity to experience a professional dance performance while introducing them to careers in the performing arts.

The gala is supported by Artscape, the Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport, the Joan St Leger Lindbergh Trust, the Lorenzo and Stella Chiappini Trust, The Dulcie Howes Ballet Trust, and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, among other partners.

The Legacy of Dance Gala will be presented for two performances only: Saturday, October 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 25 at 2:30 p.m. at the Artscape Opera House in Cape Town. Tickets range from R350 to R550, with discounts available for group bookings of 10 or more.

More on Artscape Opera House Recent Articles CARMEN From Cape Town Opera to Screen at Ster-Kinekor Cinemas

Don't Miss a South Africa News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming